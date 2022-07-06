ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan Could Benefit From Toilet Bunkers, Similar To Forgotten Ones in Milwaukee

By Meatball
 3 days ago
If you don't know what Urban Spelunking is, effectively, it's climbing, crawling, and exploring places in cities that are often lost, or have fallen in disrepair. A great example would be finding lost tunnels, or entire neighborhoods and cities underneath existing cities. It's fascinating stuff, and I ran across...

interlochenpublicradio.org

Another tree species is infested by an invasive pest in Michigan

Another tree-damaging pest has been found in Michigan. Beech leaf disease is the latest in an onslaught of invasive insects and diseases killing trees in the state. A microscopic worm, a nematode, is connected to damage to beech tree leaves. “You get very stunted, distorted, and puckered leaves, then eventually...
wgnradio.com

Wisconsin ‘Breaks Out the Bandido’ for Slinger Nationals at The Stillery with Peter Kotsakis

Live from one of Wisconsin’s favorite destinations for food and festivities, The Stillery’s Peter Kotsakis joins Dane Neal on WGN radio. Hear as Peter shares the Stillery story and how after just 3 years they have become the go-to place for fans of Bourbon, Tequila, great fish fry and more. Listen as Peter fills us in on the 1500 member Whisky & Bourbon club and signature cocktails including the Tequila Old Fashioned. Peter talks about race fans around Slinger Nationals and Wisconsin’s deep roots in racing including his own passion for motorsports. Peter fills us in on the excitement of being the very first in Wisconsin to host an event with El Bandido Yankee Tequila as the brand launches in the state with events, activities, tastings and signature cocktails at The Stillery in Richfield, WI noon to 5pm on July 10th. The exclusive event at the Stillery will also include, El Bandido Yankee samples, giveaways, a chance for exclusive signed items from El Bandido co-founder and NHL Hall of Famer Chris Chelios, and even tickets to the race! For more information on The Stillery, menus, spirits, clubs and all the things happening around the races and beyond, check out https://thestillerywi.com/
wpr.org

Wisconsin AG candidate prosecutes eligible voters for address snafus

Jamie Wells doesn't want to vote ever again. The one and only time she did was back in November 2020. That single ballot caused so much stress and turmoil and mounting debt that she will probably never again do it. Wells, 53, is one of five people charged with election...
This Is The Best Lake In Wisconsin

There are many lakes scattered throughout Wisconsin. If your looking for a great place to spend a weekend away from home with family and friends, look no further than this popular seasonal attraction. Knowing the best lake to visit in Wisconsin is valuable Summer knowledge. Lakes are the perfect place for those who enjoy water sports or relaxing in the great outdoors. It is the best spot to adventure with a pet, shop at a marina, or relax in the middle of the water on a pontoon. Wether you prefer to float or ski, this place has it all.
adventuremomblog.com

Family Fun at Jellystone Park Camp Resort in Caledonia, WI

We enjoyed a wonderful stay at Jellystone Park Camp Resort Caledonia in Wisconsin. Our family enjoyed the perfect mix of outdoor activities and relaxation. You’ll find plenty of things to do at Jellystone Park Camp Resort for families ranging from toddlers to teens. Thanks again to GoRving and Jellystone...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Legal gun purchases; Illinois, Wisconsin differ

MILWAUKEE - Memorials in downtown Highland Park, Illinois remember the seven people killed when a shooter opened fire on parade-goers from a rooftop on July 4. Questions remain about how the defendant, 21-year-old Robert Crimo, was able to legally buy guns despite his history with police. In Illinois, a firearm...
CBS Minnesota

Kids discover alligator in Wisconsin's Long Lake

CHINATOWN, Wis. -- It was a scaly discovery in a Wisconsin lake for a group of kids who found an alligator swimming in Long Lake.The lake is located near Sheboygan and Fond Du Lac counties.The alligator was not very big, but still big enough to cause quite a stir.An animal rescue team has the reptile now. They say he probably was released into the lake by his owner or simply got away.A representative from the rescue team said this the fourth alligator they've retrieved.The rescue says the owner has a week to claim the animal or it will go to a sanctuary.
themadent.com

State Must Do More Now to Help Families Afford Housing

A recently released study documented that average metro Milwaukee rents have risen by 18% from May 2021 to May 2022. The average rent rose from $950 to $1,124 over that period. That’s a rent increase of $174 a month, making it harder for families to afford a place to live and leaving less money for food, clothing, transportation, healthcare, and so much more.
WMIL FM106.1

This Is Wisconsin's Best Dive Bar

If you're tired of going to the same busy and overpriced bars near you, might we suggest visiting your local dive bar? While the term "dive bar" was once considered a derogatory term for disreputable places that were often in basements where one had to "dive below" to enter, the term is now a badge of honor. Dive bars are diverse and unique spots where you can get a taste of the local subculture — and a drink for $3.
milwaukeecourieronline.com

Landlords are not Always the ‘Bad Guys,’ Report Suggests

This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org. As a former landlord and the current attorney for the Apartment Association of Southeastern Wisconsin, Heiner Giese said he sits through lots of eviction court...
The Grand Rapids Press

One of the ‘most storied and decorated cheesemakers in the country’ is right here in Michigan

SUTTONS BAY, MI - Since 1995, Leelanau Cheese Company has been carefully crafting award-winning artisan cheese at a small facility in Northern Michigan. The traditional European Alpine chees, Raclette, is the main focus for managing partners Joshua Hall and Gary Smith who took over operations in 2021. The cheese is traditionally served melted over potatoes, bread or vegetables.
WKQI Channel 955

This Is Michigan's Best Dive Bar

If you're tired of going to the same busy and overpriced bars near you, might we suggest visiting your local dive bar? While the term "dive bar" was once considered a derogatory term for disreputable places that were often in basements where one had to "dive below" to enter, the term is now a badge of honor. Dive bars are diverse and unique spots where you can get a taste of the local subculture — and a drink for $3.
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin’s only free ferry reopens after brief closure

(WFRV) – After briefly suspending its services earlier this week, the Merrimac Ferry is back in operation, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT). WisDOT officials announced Saturday that the ferry, which crosses the Wisconsin River between Sauk and Columbia counties is back up and running after it shut down on Tuesday for mechanical repairs.
103.3 WKFR

Why Is It Officially “Michigan Month”…in New York?

Apparently news (and food) travels slowly to Plattsburgh, New York. Ever heard of it?. With a population of nearly 20,000, Plattsburgh is nestled in the hills of upstate New York and borders Vermont along Lake Champlain. As of July 1, 2022 it is officially "Michigan Month" in this remote New York town. But, why?
