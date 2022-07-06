ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington Crossing Park’s Fourth of July Recreated the Colonial Era, Especially the Fun Parts

By Ken Knickerbocker
 5 days ago
Image via 6abc.

The Friends of Washington Crossing Park celebrated the Fourth of July with a living day history, an afternoon filled with fun activities that showed visitors how people lived in the 18th century, writes Matteo Iadonisi for 6abc.

Katherine Heugatter, the Volunteer and Educational Programs Coordinator with The Friends of Washington Crossing Park, was on hand dressed in colonial garb to help bring history to life. She coached kids through games that were popular several centuries ago, including Jacob’s Ladder, cup and ball, hoop and stick, and classic jump rope.

The event took place with a backdrop of the Delaware River, at the spot where Washington crossed on Christmas Day almost 250 years ago.

“It is one of the biggest turning points in our fight for independence,” said Heugatter. “We also want to tell the story of the people that were around during the time of the crossing and in 1776.”

As a warmup for the big day, on July 3, The Friends of Washington Crossing Park organized a Rebels and Redcoats Classic Car Show. Kids and adults alike were there to enjoy the festivities.

Read more about the Friends of Washington Crossing Park at 6abc.

#Christmas#Colonial#Fourth Of July#Classic Car#The Crossing#The Colonial Era#Rebels
