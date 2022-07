It was a long night of baseball at Gordon Moore Park in a game that started on Friday and actually ended early Saturday morning just after midnight. Following a rain delay of a little over an hour, the Alton River Dragons fought their way back and beat the O’Fallon Hoots 17-16 in ten innings. The game lasted almost 6 hours at Lloyd Hopkins Field and ended just before 12:30am Saturday.

