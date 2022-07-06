How to enable or disable Overtype Mode in Word

Portable apps are apps that require no installation. Simply download them and run the executable file. Portable apps are the best because they do not need to be installed, do not add anything to the Registry, and can be placed on any drive easily. Apart from that, you can take portable apps with you in your Pen Drive or another USB mass storage drive, and run them on another computer without installing them. There might be some apps on your system that you use daily. In this case, you can make these programs start automatically on system startup. What if you want to add those apps to Windows Startup that do not require installation? In this article, we will see how to add Portable Apps to Windows Startup.

