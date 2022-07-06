ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blaine, MN

More Players Commit to 3M Open

By Learfield
willmarradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Blaine, MN) -- Former P-G-A Tour major champion Jason Day has committed to playing in this month's 3-M Open at T-P-C...

www.willmarradio.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ccxmedia.org

Van Holmgren Wins Minnesota State Open Golf

Plymouth native Van Holmgren won the 106th annual Minnesota State Open men’s golf tournament Thursday, shooting a final-round score of 65. Holmgren, a 2017 Wayzata High School graduate, recorded eight birdies and just one bogey in his final round of the 54-hole tournament at Bunker Hills in Coon Rapids.
COON RAPIDS, MN
viatravelers.com

13 Best Minnesota Distilleries to Visit

Minnesota is packed with fun things to do. Between the shores of Lake Superior, the 10,000 smaller lakes dotting the state, the famous Twin Cities, the Mall of America, the epic winters, and the dozens of other attractions, you won’t find yourself out of ideas in the North Star State.
MINNESOTA STATE
101.3 KDWB

This Is The Best Lake In Minnesota

How do you find the best lake in the land of 10,000 lakes? If your looking for a great place to spend a weekend away from home with family and friends, look no further than this popular seasonal attraction. Knowing the best lake to visit in Minnesota is valuable Summer knowledge. Lakes are the perfect place for those who enjoy water sports or relaxing in the great outdoors. It is the best spot to adventure with a pet, shop at a marina, or relax in the middle of the water on a pontoon. Wether you prefer to float or ski, this place has it all.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Sports
Blaine, MN
Sports
City
Blaine, MN
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

Hiawatha golf course still in limbo

Despite recently renaming its clubhouse after legendary Black golfer Solomon Hughes, Sr., the ultimate fate of the storied Hiawatha Golf Course in South Minneapolis remains in doubt. So far there has been no decision, and park officials say no action is planned—at least for now. Community residents, course regulars...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
iHeartRadio

This Is Minnesota's Best Dive Bar

If you're tired of going to the same busy and overpriced bars near you, might we suggest visiting your local dive bar? While the term "dive bar" was once considered a derogatory term for disreputable places that were often in basements where one had to "dive below" to enter, the term is now a badge of honor. Dive bars are diverse and unique spots where you can get a taste of the local subculture — and a drink for $3.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Deere
fox9.com

Cheapest gas in Minnesota as fuel prices continue to fall: list

(FOX 9) - Gas prices in Minnesota are dropping, with some gas stations selling fuel for under $4 a gallon. This comes as the national average for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel has fallen for the third straight week after hitting an all-time high of $5.016 on June 14, according to AAA.
MINNESOTA STATE
101.3 KDWB

The Best Fried Chicken In Minnesota

There is something truly magical about biting into the perfect piece of fried chicken. The crisp coating surrounding tender, juicy meat is something that dreams are made of — and something that not every restaurant can get just right. While many restaurants have fried chicken on their menu, we are searching for the best of the best in your state. If you are looking for the same (and if your mouth has started watering while reading this), you'll want to stick around.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#3m Open
mprnews.org

A 'Super Eid' for every Minnesotan at U.S. Bank Stadium

For the first time since 2018, over 35,000 people are expected to gather Saturday to celebrate Eid al-Adha, the second Muslim holiday of the year, at U.S. Bank Stadium. The first holiday, Eid al-Fitr, occurs after Ramadan whereas Eid al-Adha is after Hajj, the end of the pilgrimage. In Arabic, the name means the "festival of sacrifice," and remembers the prophet Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son at God’s command.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

NICU program allows dying Minnesota father to hold his newborn son at home

PRIOR LAKE, Minn. -- Time is precious. You've probably heard that phrase before. But there may be no better example than what unfolded in Prior Lake. It's a story that's tearful, yet joyful. And it started with an online date. Amanda Calvin, who was doing her residency as a pulmonary physician at the Mayo Clinic, met Rob for a drink in Red Wing.  "Gregarious is a very good word for him," she said. "He was a giant child, he saw the excitement in most things, where as we as adults kinda miss that."She remembers the exact...
PRIOR LAKE, MN
gowatertown.net

18-year-old man dies in Minnesota fireworks explosion

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (AP) — An 18-year-old man died early Monday after a firework exploded in his face in a Minneapolis suburb. The incident was the first publicly reported death in Minnesota from fireworks this year, according to the Minneapolis Star Tribune. Police in Brooklyn Park responded to the...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Minnesota

Next Weather: Strong winds and tornadoes possible Sunday

MINNEAPOLIS -- After Saturday brought gorgeous weather, Sunday will be a Next Weather alert day because of the threat of strong winds and possible tornadoes.While the humidity stayed low through most of Saturday, the dew points rose in the evening, bringing a chance of isolated downpours.On Sunday around 10 a.m., there's a chance for thundershowers especially in central Minnesota. Then starting around 3 p.m., there's a threat for tornadoes, wind damage, and hail the size of tennis balls. There will also be a slight chance for localized flooding. The tornado threat is the highest in areas north and west of the Twin Cities, but the severe weather threat covers all of Minnesota.After that, the early workweek will see temperatures in the mid-80s before a stretch of days in the 90s. 
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
cannonfallsbeacon.com

PHOTOS: Home on Little Cannon River for sale in Cannon Falls

This ranch style home is located on a dead end paved road and offers over 5 acres of room to play, hunt, fish and more. The property features frontage on both sides of the Little Cannon River where people can cool off in the summer or go fishing. The homeowner...
CANNON FALLS, MN
myvillager.com

Tragic trench collapse claims two in Highland work accident

Pete Treacy has spent the past couple of weeks telling people about what a devoted father Bob Brandtjen was to his son, Billy, and about his love of Saint Paul. Brandtjen, 63, died on Friday, June 17, during a trench collapse at a construction site on the 700 block of Mount Curve Boulevard near Pinehurst Avenue. The owner of R.H. Brandtjen & Co. worked on water and sewer line projects and lived in Highland Park not far from the accident site.
SAINT PAUL, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy