EMBREEVILLE PA – Responding to two separate and unrelated calls, Pennsylvania State Police at the Troop J Barracks in Embreeville had an allegedly intoxicated Pottstown man taken to a hospital for evaluation, and also cited a Pottstown driver after her involvement in a two-vehicle accident. Both incidents were included in reports publicly released Saturday (July 2, 2022).

POTTSTOWN, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO