LOWER POTTSGROVE PA – The chore of extinguishing a smoky, smoldering fire (at top) among downed trees and branches (above), which Lower Pottsgrove police said appeared to have been the debris of past storms, kept volunteers from several area fire companies busy for hours Thursday afternoon (July 8, 2022), beginning at about 1:55 p.m.

