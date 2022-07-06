ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

2 Derechos Hit South Dakota in 2022. What Exactly Is A Derecho?

By Ben Davis
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

On Tuesday portions of South Dakota, Minnesota, and Iowa were hit by a storm producing 70 mph and higher sustained winds, big hail, and heavy rain. There has been lots of damage all around the area. Trees down, roofs blown off, crops laid out flat, and much more devastation is...

It's Hard to Have a 'Sunny' Disposition in South Dakota

Up until the early 1990s, South Dakota's official flag touted us as 'The Sunshine State', before giving way to the much more appropriate 'Mount Rushmore State'. So was there any truth to South Dakota's one-time claim about having an abundance of sunshine?. It depends on where you look. On average,...
Another Iowa Derecho This Week

It wasn't that long ago that many of us had never heard the word "derecho", but now Iowa has seen three of them in the past three years. Dr. Justin Glisan, Iowa State climatologist, says this particular storm earlier this week started in South Dakota and moved into northern Iowa.
Another derecho rips through N'West Iowa

REGIONAL—The windstorm Tuesday, July 5, caused plenty of damage and brought down numerous branches, including the tallest tree in O'Brien County. The collapse of the 150-foot behemoth in Sutherland also took down surrounding power lines, discharging the electricity in the city of 650 for about five hours. Joel...
Strong storms possible in Minnesota on Sunday

The next chance for severe weather in Minnesota will come Sunday, with western and northern parts of the state at particular risk. "A few spotty showers are possible later Friday again into the evening, especially in the south of Minnesota. We get a one day break from the most humid air tonight into tomorrow before it returns Sunday. That moisture combined with the next upper level disturbance will create the potential for severe weather late Sunday then the heat builds by the end of next week. We may be in for a heat wave with a string of 90-degree days."
10 of the Most Mispronounced South Dakota Towns

If you're not from South Dakota (like myself) you might have some trouble pronouncing some of the unique names this state has to offer. But which of these are the most difficult?. Here's a list of the ten towns in South Dakota people from out of state can't pronounce. 10...
Ryan Thorpe, manager of North Dakota's largest ethanol plant, dies

FARGO, N.D. — Ryan Thorpe, the chief operating officer of Tharaldson Ethanol in Casselton, North Dakota, has died. Thorpe, 47, of Fargo, died Thursday, July 7, at Pelican Lake in Otter Tail County, Minnesota, according to his obituary from Hanson-Runsvold Funeral Home in Fargo. Thorpe lived in Fargo with...
Highest-earning counties in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STACKER) — The 2020 median household income in the U.S. was $67,521, a decrease of 2.9% from 2019. COVID-19 in 2020 drastically altered income and poverty levels, along with consumer habits and job opportunities. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-earning counties in South Dakota using...
Brain-eating amoeba investigated at southern Iowa lake

TAYLOR COUNTY, Iowa — Water tests are being conducted on a lake in southern Iowa on Friday after a Missouri resident became infected with a brain-eating amoeba after visiting an Iowa state park. The Iowa Department of Public Health says the patient ordered the shutdown of the beach at Lake of Three Fires in Taylor […]
Next Weather: Strong winds and tornadoes possible Sunday

MINNEAPOLIS -- After Saturday brought gorgeous weather, Sunday will be a Next Weather alert day because of the threat of strong winds and possible tornadoes.While the humidity stayed low through most of Saturday, the dew points rose in the evening, bringing a chance of isolated downpours.On Sunday around 10 a.m., there's a chance for thundershowers especially in central Minnesota. Then starting around 3 p.m., there's a threat for tornadoes, wind damage, and hail the size of tennis balls. There will also be a slight chance for localized flooding. The tornado threat is the highest in areas north and west of the Twin Cities, but the severe weather threat covers all of Minnesota.After that, the early workweek will see temperatures in the mid-80s before a stretch of days in the 90s. 
Storm Causes Skies Over South Dakota to Turn Green: 'This Thing Is Insane!'

Some South Dakota residents witnessed a rare phenomenon on Tuesday as a "derecho" storm turned skies green before sweeping through the Sioux Falls region. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), a derecho is a widespread wind storm associated with rapidly moving showers or thunderstorms and typically extends more than 240 miles.
Looking for a Job? There Are Plenty in South Dakota

South Dakota has long been known as a place where unemployment rates are some of the lowest in the country. Now a new report shows just how robust the state's job market is. 24/7 Wall St, using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, found that the Mount Rushmore State was one of only 14 in America that reported an increase of ten percent or more in job openings from March to April of 2022.
Where is The Tallest Sculpture In South Dakota?

There are many sculptures and statues throughout South Dakota. A lot of them can actually be found in downtown Sioux Falls thanks to the world-renowned Sioux Falls SculptureWalk. One of the most well-known pieces from the walk, the Arc of Dreams, has a permanent home in Sioux Falls. It's the...
New crisis line in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — On July 16 the 211 Helpline center will be joining the national 988 crisis line. This new number will be specifically for people, families and communities who are in crisis here in South Dakota. "So, there are crisis centers across the country that will...
Inflation putting most pain on South Dakotans who make the least

SOUTH DAKOTA — When Tyson Wade of Britton, S.D., moved to Sioux Falls in 2021, he never expected that even with a steady job, he would struggle financially and be on the verge of homelessness. But like everyone in South Dakota and across the U.S., Wade is enduring the...
This Is The Best Lake In Nebraska

Nebraska has many lakes scattered around the state. If your looking for a great place to spend a weekend away from home with family and friends, look no further than this popular seasonal attraction. Knowing the best lake to visit in Nebraska is valuable Summer knowledge. Lakes are the perfect place for those who enjoy water sports or relaxing in the great outdoors. It is the best spot to adventure with a pet, shop at a marina, or relax in the middle of the water on a pontoon. Wether you prefer to float or ski, this place has it all.
Does South Dakota Have the Most Bison in the U.S.?

Three states are in contention for the most bison in the U.S. Is South Dakota one of them?. The American Bison once roamed large swaths of the U.S. in herds as far as the eye could see. At one point in time, bison could be found in much of Canada, the United States, and even Mexico.
Hot 104.7 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

