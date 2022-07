SWLA is full of amazing people. People that would give their last dollar to help someone in need. We have proved that time and time again just in the past few years as we still continue to rebuild from Hurricanes Laura and Delta. Those people we call heroes do it not for the glory, but because they want to help their fellow humans around them. A lot of us were taught to do good for others the way you'd hope someone would do for you if you were in need. Now, we have a chance to not only recognize those people but give them a little reward for being such a hero.

LAKE CHARLES, LA ・ 4 DAYS AGO