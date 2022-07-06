ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What California renters can do now with eviction moratorium expired

By Nathan Solis
 2 days ago
Protesters demand a moratorium on evictions in 2020 during the coronavirus shutdown. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Several deadlines and extensions have come and gone under California’s COVID-19 eviction moratorium.

The statewide tenant protection for renters expired last week, two years after the first protections went into effect during the start of the pandemic. But a patchwork of moratorium extensions with municipalities throughout the state offer protection for some.

What happens now that California’s eviction moratorium has ended?

Tenants across the state will need to figure out if their city or county offers some form of rent protection for nonpayment due to COVID-19. If a household can still get protection under their local moratorium, it does not mean they do not have to pay rent. Instead, their payments are deferred and will have to be paid later depending on the local rules, according to attorney Jeffrey Uno with Legal Aid Foundation of Los Angeles’ Eviction Defense Center.

A landlord can still legally move ahead with the process to remove a tenant for nonpayment.

“Evictions are still proceeding. They have been proceeding throughout the pandemic, it’s just that now the protections that some tenants enjoyed have gone away,” Uno said. “People are confused or misinformed when they hear the word ‘moratorium.’ They think that they will not have to pay or they can ignore any type of legal documents from their landlords. Those people still have to respond if their landlord files the paperwork for the eviction process with the court.”

Anyone experiencing loss of income due to COVID-19 should let their landlord know immediately with a declaration form provided by the state. Then those tenants should get proof that they submitted the declaration to their landlord, either through email, text or whatever other means they can to show they made that effort, Uno said.

What if a tenant applied for rent relief with the state, but hasn’t received an official response?

California received $5.2 billion in federal aid last year to establish a rent relief program. The Department of Housing and Community Development was responsible for issuing about half of that money while local governments that chose to set up their own systems doled out the rest.

But the process to get renters that aid has been slow.

California’s rent relief program has served nearly 340,000 households with an average payment of $11,684 for rent and utility assistance, according to the most recent data from the state.

Tens of thousands of tenants are still waiting to hear if their applications have been approved, according to the state agency. Tenants who are waiting should not sit on their hands, Uno said.

“Be diligent and follow up,” Uno said. “Don’t wait for them to call you. It could be a matter as simple as correcting a detail that the agency could claim was not verified. Whatever it might be, it’s better to ask.”

Approximately 13,000 applications are still being processed, Business, Consumer, Services and Housing Agency spokesperson Alicia Murillo said in a statement. That includes roughly 6,000 that are awaiting additional information from applicants, about 5,000 denials that are being appealed and approximately 1,500 renters who are waiting for utility assistance.

“By the June 30 expiration of statewide eviction protections, every eligible applicant who has been responsive to the program has been paid,” Murillo said.

According to a June report from the National Equity Atlas, about 547,000 renter households applied for the program, but a little less than half received assistance and another 5% are still waiting for assistance.

Madeline Howard, senior attorney for the Western Center on Law and Poverty, is one of the attorneys in two lawsuits that a coalition of tenant advocacy groups brought against the Department of Housing and Community Development after it closed the application portal.

One lawsuit alleges that the state’s “flawed administration” of the rental assistance program “is violating tenants’ due process rights and disproportionately harming tenants on the basis of race, color, and national origin, leading to unnecessary evictions,” while another claims that the state isn’t covering the amount of rental debt promised by state law.

“I wish that things had gotten better,” Howard said. “The program has been deeply problematic from the beginning. ... This was a huge investment of public funds, and it could have made so much more of a difference and reached so many more vulnerable people than it did because of the way that it’s been handled.”

What about other parts of the state that still have moratoriums?

Evictions have skyrocketed in recent months, Uno said. In March, the California attorney general’s office warned 91 law firms that represent landlords that some of their clients may have broken the law by filing false claims and pretending to be unaware of pending emergency rental assistance applications by their tenants.

Nailing down rent protections gets a bit trickier depending on where a person lives. The cities of Burbank and Glendale already lifted their eviction moratoriums, while the city of Los Angeles has moved to extend protection. Los Angeles County tenants who qualify will continue to see a rent moratorium through at least the end of the year. Every tenant should familiarize themselves with their local rent rules and protections, Uno said, because evictions are still going to be filed no matter what protections are in place.

A moratorium provides a defense for renters, but it doesn’t mean that they are immune from eviction.

“It’s happening every day,” Uno said. “It’s open season unfortunately for tenants.”

Times staff writer Hannah Wiley contributed to this report.

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 207

nacho libre
2d ago

Please those people were milking the system, and claimed that no money but they went on vacations casinos and still want more help in the mean time I have been working 2 jobs trying to survive.

Reply(27)
137
137
Guest
2d ago

Small property owners are not charitable organisation's. If your renting from a large corporation in the rental market exclusively for profit they will keep jacking your rent to meet inflationary pressures. Individual owners have expenses they must meet as well, property mortages/property taxes, maintenance etc.

Reply
54
mayomama
2d ago

PAY YOU RENT OR LEAVE!!!!!! These eviction moratoriums are communism! It’s horrifying that this is still been going on when the Supreme Court found it all unconstitutional. What about the home owners? There are jobs everywhere and these people still don’t pay their rent.

Reply(1)
54
54
PLANetizen

Almost 36,000 California Households Got Eviction Notices Last Year

Close to 36,000 California households were hit with eviction notices in the 2021 fiscal year (from July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021). According to an article by Lauren Hepler and Raheem Hosseini in the San Francisco Chronicle, “Those numbers don’t include many tenants who left under threat of eviction, negotiated move-out deals or who still owe back rent from the pandemic — groups that advocates warn are hard to track and still growing as emergency state renter protections expire.”
precinctreporter.com

Renter Homelessness, Providers Brace for Worst

Renter protections ended last Thursday in California, leaving community advocates worried that if it’s not already on the radar of local leadership, it will be soon. Felicia Jones with Congregations Organized for Prophetic Engagement is bracing for the inevitable fallout of the end of the eviction moratorium with countless thousands of renters in the lurch of pending evictions in California.
Amancay Tapia

Opinion: Time For Rich Water Wasters to Stop Building Pools

In popular Netflix show, Selling Sunset, the mansions on sale for those with very large pockets all have infinite pools for the wealthy buyer to enjoy. Watching the show, I was stunned at how not even once the glamorous state agents or buyers showed concern about the dangers of the draught in Los Angeles. Listening to them, you would think Los Angeles is the land where water never runs out.
LOS ANGELES, CA
LocalNewsMatters.org

Thousands of Californians in limbo as eviction protections end

Eviction protections for thousands of California households still waiting in line for payments from the state’s multi-billion dollar rent relief program expired Thursday. Since September 2020, the Legislature has passed and Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed four laws shielding tenants who were unable to pay rent due to COVID-19 from eviction. The most recent extension shielded tenants through June 30 who had applied for rent relief from the state’s $5 billion program by the March 31 deadline but had yet to hear back or receive payments. Those tenants can now be brought to court by their landlords.
CALIFORNIA STATE
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Builder of California affordable housing reveals what it takes to fund projects when costs, needs are so high

Scope of the challenge in the Golden State ● California needs to build 2.5 million homes by 2030 to address the state's current housing shortage, more than double the goal from the last planning period according to the California Department of Housing and Community Development. At least 1 million must be affordable to low-income households. ● In the next 30 years, California’s population over the age of 65 is projected to grow by more than 66% representing an increase of over 4.5 million seniors by 2052. ● By then, seniors 65-plus will account for 26% of the population, according to the California Department of Finance Demographic Research Unit (California projections 2010-2060). ● By 2052, Sonoma County will have the highest projected senior growth within the North Bay by more than 33% (and rising), while Marin County is estimated to see a decline to 31%, and Napa County to 27%. ● Today some 46.5% of single elders in California are unable to afford the basic cost of living. The rate is higher for renters, for whom 65.8% of single elders have incomes that fall below basic needs. ● An estimated 24% of seniors in the Bay Area have incomes below the Elder Index. For senior renters in the Bay Area, 48% fall below the EI (a measure of senior economic security based on the cost of living). ● The population of seniors in poverty is twice as high for seniors of color, a population that will make up over 50% of state seniors by 2035, according to the UC Berkeley Labor Center. It also noted that seniors of color have half the income of white seniors in California. ● Sonoma County’s new housing goals, based on state objectives for the county to alleviate the chronic housing shortage, will see some 14,562 new housing units built between 2023 and 2031, based on California housing targets. This is a 72% increase over the current eight-year state housing cycle numbers. ● About 8,340 housing units have been approved in Sonoma County since 2015, according to the California Department of Housing and Community Development.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Time to Mask Up Again? Doctor with California Department of Health Says Yes

Health officials are recommending people wear masks indoors high COVID-19 transmission levels. “I strongly recommend that actually everybody wear masks indoors in closed settings, especially when there's poor ventilation, while transmission levels are high,” said Doctor Erica Pan with the California Department of Public Health. The new Omicron subvariants...
CALIFORNIA STATE
kjzz.org

California bans state-funded travel to Arizona over 'discriminatory' legislation

California is restricting state-funded travel to Arizona after Gov. Doug Ducey signed what he called “common sense” legislation. But in a news release California Attorney General Rob Bonta called it discriminatory, “Make no mistake: There is a coordinated, ongoing attack on transgender rights happening right now all across the country. Blanket legislation targeting transgender children is a ‘solution’ in search of a problem. It is detached from reality and directly undermines the well-being of our LGBTQ+ community.”
ARIZONA STATE
Jake Wells

New inflation relief package would give you hundreds of dollars

man counting money in handsPhoto by Alexander Mils (Unsplash) Here is some great news for residents in California. You will be receiving an inflation relief package that will help you with bills and rising costs. The current inflation rate for the United States is 8.6% and the state of California is doing something to help you with these rising costs.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Evictions
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
Bakersfield Californian

Community Voices: Truckers of all types hurt by law

The government does it again! The Supreme Court recently ruled that it will not hear trucking’s AB 5 case. Out of touch with the working people, California State Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez authored the controversial Assembly Bill 5, which puts a strict definition on who is an independent contractor and who is a company employee (called the ABC test), and in our case, on truckers.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KHYL V101.1

This Is California's Best Hospital

Knowing the name and location of the highest-rated hospital in the entire state is valuable information to obtain. Information leading to the discovery of the best hospital in each state was compiled using data centered around affordability, patient income, care value, and equity. Each hospital received a state and national rank, and only one California hospital scored the highest.
CALIFORNIA STATE
irei.com

Distribution facility in Southern California sells for $102m

The industrial team at Crow Holdings Development has sold a new 344,360-square-foot, LEED Silver-certified last-mile, robotics-distribution facility triple-net leased in the Inland Empire community of Bloomington, Calif. The sales price was $102 million. The building site spans 17.34 acres at 18025 Slover Ave. in a sought-after, last-mile location with valuable...
BLOOMINGTON, CA
activenorcal.com

The History of NorCal Names – How Redding Was Once Named ‘Reading’

Redding, California sits center stage in Northern California, nestled comfortably smack dab in the middle of the region. Called “the essence of California” by the San Francisco Chronicle, the town of Redding is known for its beautiful landscape and world-renown outdoor surroundings. It was just 150 years ago...
REDDING, CA
kalw.org

California orders ban on pumping river water in Bay Area and San Joaquin Valley

Cities and growers from Fresno all the way up to the Oregon state line have been ordered to stop pumping from the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta watershed. The State Water Resources Control Board Wednesday announced cutbacks that will affect 45-hundred water rights in the Delta watershed. CalMatters reports this includes 400 or more held by 212 public water systems beginning this week.
CALIFORNIA STATE
