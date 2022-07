Great moments in PC gaming are bite-sized celebrations of some of our favorite gaming memories. Gjallarhorn was everything to everyone in Destiny. If you had it, you were untouchable. If you didn't have it, you spent your days trying to get it. It was an exotic rocket launcher so abominably powerful it became a golden ticket to endgame content. In many ways, it made a mockery of the checks and balances of Destiny itself.

