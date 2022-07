It feels like it's been taking forever. Well, to be fair, it kinda has. It was only about a year ago that I first wrote about all the drama that was happening in Hampden over the Swap Garage. See, at the transfer station in Hampden, they used to have a sweet little garage area where you could take or leave items that still had some life in them, but were unwanted by someone else.

