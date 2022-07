Do you know someone in your community who has made an outstanding contribution to agriculture this year? Nominate them to be recognized as one of the 2022 Kansas Ag Heroes at this summer’s Ag Growth Summit! Each year, the Kansas Department of Agriculture honors remarkable Kansans and share the stories of their outstanding service from across the Kansas agriculture community. Kansas Ag Heroes was established as a way to recognize those in the agriculture industry who went above and beyond to serve others and better their community.

