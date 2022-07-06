ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utility cancels $1,200 sewer bill for house with no sewage; customer wants ordeal to be ‘teachable moment’

By Seth Kaplan
abc27 News
abc27 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dGtTf_0gWHN37H00

FAIRVIEW TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — He had to be a squeakier wheel than he thinks someone should have to be to get a resolution like the one he got.

But all’s well that ends well for Mike Shreffler, the owner of the house with no sewage but a $1,287 sewer bill .

“Upon further review and outreach with Mr. Shreffler, we recognize the issue that our back-bill has caused,” a Pennsylvania American Water spokesman told abc27 News in a statement. “We apologize to this customer for any inconvenience and have resolved the issue for him…. The customer is satisfied with this approach.”

Shreffler confirmed all of that is true, including his satisfaction. “It sounds like we’re on our way to doing the right thing,” he said.

Still, he said he’s unconvinced the right thing would have happened had he not called abc27 News.

“Well, what can I say? You saved me 1,300 dollars roughly,” Shreffler said. “This would not have happened without the attention that you have given it and without the visibility that it received.”

He says the problem goes beyond Pa. American.

“It just seems to be the new corporate model where they make decisions by algorithms and not so much by people anymore,” Shreffler said.

His ask?

“Some more humans that look at the situation,” Shreffler said. “Every situation is different. That’s why you employ human beings and not just manage by algorithms.”

And as for this company in particular?

“I think that Pennsylvania American Water has an opportunity,” Shreffler said. “This is a teachable moment to look at their processes and say, ‘Could we have handled this better?'”

