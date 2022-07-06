Indemnity vs Reimbursement Plans For Long-Term Care

There are two different styles of long-term care plans that determine how the client is going to be paid. These are indemnity-style plans and reimbursement-style plans. Choosing between these two plans is certainly not the easiest thing in the world. Here are the differences between both plans to help make that decision easier.

Indemnity Plans

An indemnity plan allows for the client to receive a check each month for the maximum monthly benefit as soon as they qualify for a claim. C. Brant Steck, a risk management consultant at First Element Insurance Planners and vice president at BUI, explains this with an example: if the maximum monthly benefit is $5,000 per month and the benefit period is 36 months, that client will receive a check each and every month, for 36 months in the amount of $5,000.

With this plan there are no bills, receipts, or getting caregivers approved. It can be a way to provide family members with some sort of compensation for informal care, but there really is a lot of flexibility. One drawback is that indemnity plans generally cost substantially more than reimbursement plans, so the client has to decide if “the benefits are worth the additional cost,” Steck adds.

Follow us on Instagram and Twitter!

Reimbursement Plans

A reimbursement plan is a plan that will reimburse the policy owner for qualified expenses, up to a monthly maximum. However, the policy owner must submit receipts to the insurance company. Going back to the same $5,000 a month example, if the client submits receipts in the amount of $3,000, the insurance company will reimburse that client $3,000. Steck explains that the remaining $2,000 that is not given to the client stays in their pool of money for their future use.

You may also like...

Long-Term Disability Insurance: You Likely Need More Protection Than You Have

Have you thought about long-term disability insurance? Financial planner Rob Ziliak explains why you need to.

How to Qualify for a Long-Term Care Claim

When can a person qualify for a claim under a long-term care insurance policy?

Major Changes to Washington State’s Long-Term Care Program

A new wave of changes is coming to Washington State's long-term care program: WA Cares Fund.