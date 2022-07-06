ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

Indemnity vs Reimbursement Plans For Long-Term Care

By Mer Brown
Retirement Daily
Retirement Daily
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZysIv_0gWHDVHs00

There are two different styles of long-term care plans that determine how the client is going to be paid. These are indemnity-style plans and reimbursement-style plans. Choosing between these two plans is certainly not the easiest thing in the world. Here are the differences between both plans to help make that decision easier.

Indemnity Plans

An indemnity plan allows for the client to receive a check each month for the maximum monthly benefit as soon as they qualify for a claim. C. Brant Steck, a risk management consultant at First Element Insurance Planners and vice president at BUI, explains this with an example: if the maximum monthly benefit is $5,000 per month and the benefit period is 36 months, that client will receive a check each and every month, for 36 months in the amount of $5,000.

With this plan there are no bills, receipts, or getting caregivers approved. It can be a way to provide family members with some sort of compensation for informal care, but there really is a lot of flexibility. One drawback is that indemnity plans generally cost substantially more than reimbursement plans, so the client has to decide if “the benefits are worth the additional cost,” Steck adds.

Follow us on Instagram and Twitter!

Reimbursement Plans

A reimbursement plan is a plan that will reimburse the policy owner for qualified expenses, up to a monthly maximum. However, the policy owner must submit receipts to the insurance company. Going back to the same $5,000 a month example, if the client submits receipts in the amount of $3,000, the insurance company will reimburse that client $3,000. Steck explains that the remaining $2,000 that is not given to the client stays in their pool of money for their future use.

You may also like...

Long-Term Disability Insurance: You Likely Need More Protection Than You Have

Have you thought about long-term disability insurance? Financial planner Rob Ziliak explains why you need to.

How to Qualify for a Long-Term Care Claim

When can a person qualify for a claim under a long-term care insurance policy?

Major Changes to Washington State’s Long-Term Care Program

A new wave of changes is coming to Washington State's long-term care program: WA Cares Fund.

Comments / 0

Related
Retirement Daily

How to Qualify for a Long-Term Care Claim

When does a person qualify for a claim under a long-term care insurance policy? Quite simply, it’s the inability to perform two of six activities of daily living or to have cognitive impairment as attested to by the client's personal physician. Long-term care insurance doesn't replace medical care or...
HEALTH
Retirement Daily

Traditional vs. Hybrid Long-Term Care Plans

When considering long-term care insurance products, there are generally two options: traditional and hybrid plans. Here, the general difference between both is discussed to help determine which type of plan fits your individual financial needs. Traditional Plans. There are several benefits to investing in a traditional long-term care insurance plan....
BUSINESS
Retirement Daily

The Annual Fidelity Retiree Health Care Cost Estimate Report: A Review

Fidelity's annual Retiree Health Care Cost Estimate Report gets a lot of attention. According to the report, an age-65 couple retiring today will need $315,000 to pay for healthcare costs over the course of their retirement. The numbers that are reported have created fear amongst people who are already concerned about outliving their savings. It makes people wonder whether or not they have the financial resources to pay for healthcare costs they may incur during retirement.
HEALTH SERVICES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indemnity#Reimbursement#Bui
CNET

Child Tax Credit Payments: If You Live in These States, You May Be Sent More Money

The enhanced child tax credit, which provided financial relief to millions of parents, came to an end in 2021. And the proportion of children in poverty has since increased from 12.1% to 17%, putting 3.7 million children below the poverty line. Now with inflation on the rise and a possible recession looming, several states are planning to send families more money this year.
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Instagram
Franklin County Free Press

Property Tax/Rent Rebate Application Deadline Extended

The deadline for senior citizens and Pennsylvanians with disabilities to apply for rebates on rent and property taxes paid in 2021 has been extended to Dec. 31. The Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program benefits eligible Pennsylvanians age 65 and older; widows and widowers age 50 and older; and people with disabilities age 18 and older. The income limit is $35,000 annually for homeowners and $15,000 annually for renters, and half of Social Security income is excluded.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Money

The 5 Biggest Risks People Face in Retirement, Ranked

Preparing for your golden years requires a lot more than day dreaming about digging your toes into a sandy Florida beach or breathing in the salty air while cruising the Mediterranean. Americans are living much longer, retirement costs are compounding, and pension plans — a retirement-staple in previous decades —...
FLORIDA STATE
Retirement Daily

The Three Phases of Retirement

In this video, Robert 'Bob' Powell, editor of Retirement Daily, meets with Dana Anspach from Sensible Money to discuss the three stages of retirement: Go-Go years, Slow-Go years, and No-Go years. Bob: The research suggests that you'll spend your retirement years going through three phases and here to talk with...
ECONOMY
BobVila

The Best Short-Term Rental Insurance Companies of 2022

Renting out property through short-term rental sites like Airbnb or Vrbo has become very popular in recent years, giving property owners new opportunities to generate revenue through short-term rentals. However, standard homeowners insurance typically does not extend to properties used in this fashion because a short-term rental is considered a business activity. As such, property owners may need to obtain specialized insurance for renting property on a short-term basis. Short-term rental insurance can protect against property damage caused by a guest during their stay. It can also insure belongings that are damaged or stolen by a guest. Liability coverage is typically included as well, protecting property owners from legal liability in the event that a visitor is hurt while staying on the premises.
HOUSE RENT
Kiplinger

3 Ways to Get Future Lifetime Income with Annuities

Other than Social Security or pensions, an annuity is the only financial product that can guarantee lifetime income. If you want to secure future income with an annuity, you have three main choices. Each can be appropriate for nonqualified (taxable) accounts as well as IRAs and Roth IRAs. Each has its pros and cons.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Motley Fool

Is 10 Times Your Salary the Right Amount of Life Insurance?

It may be -- but it depends on your goals. If you're going to buy life insurance, it should give your loved ones the financial security they deserve. Though securing covering worth 10 times your salary could make sense, you may want to opt for a different level of coverage.
EDUCATION
Retirement Daily

Owning Land in Your Portfolio

In the world of investing, the same core options seem to always come to mind. They include things like: stocks, bonds, mutual funds, REITs, precious metals, and annuities. If an investor is conservative, they might invest in things like CDs, MYGAs, or fixed annuities. Depending on an investor’s experience level or stomach for risk, they might even venture into the world of real estate. This could include investing in things like duplexes, homes, or commercial buildings.
INCOME TAX
Retirement Daily

Ask the Hammer: What is a Holding Company LLC and Why Does It Exist?

In this episode of Ask the Hammer, the Retirement Daily reader's question is:. We have our rental properties that are each owned in an LLC, but our lawyer also registered an additional company for a holding company. What is this holding company and why does it exist? Can we also move our other assets (stocks, bonds, etc.) into this holding company LLC?
ECONOMY
Retirement Daily

Retirement Daily

8K+
Followers
756
Post
824K+
Views
ABOUT

Retirement Daily delivers in-depth analysis on finance, investments and retirement to help you retire with confidence.

 http://retirementdaily.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy