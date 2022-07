FALL RIVER, Mass. — Golf is a game of patience. Typically, that's in short supply with an 8-year-old, but Reese Hunsinger is not your typical kid. The girl from Somerset, Massachusetts, does enjoy arts and crafts, watching television, and playing with her friends, but she says playing golf is her favorite thing to do in the entire world.

SOMERSET, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO