Lufkin, TX

San Augustine County Mourns Loss Of K9 Officer Frankie In Lufkin, Texas

By Dan Patrick
 3 days ago
Facebook posts from the San Augustine County Sheriff's Department at 11:23 AM on July 4th, 2022 asked for the public's help finding K9 Officer Frankie. She broke out of her kennel and was missing in the Lufkin area off of Oleta Avenue. Frankie was found and unfortunately had passed...

