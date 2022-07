Dean Kremer combined with four relievers on a five-hitter, and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Los Angeles Angels 1-0 Saturday for their first seven-game winning streak in five years.Angels manager Phil Nevin returned following a 10-game suspension. He exchanged lineup cards before the game with son, Tyler, the Orioles rookie third baseman. Tyler went 1 for 2 with a walk.Baltimore is on its longest winning streak since seven in a row from Aug. 7-13, 2017. The Orioles are 28-20 since a 14-24 start are closed within 3 1/2 games of a wild-card berth. At 42-44, they are two games under...

ANAHEIM, CA ・ 5 HOURS AGO