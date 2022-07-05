Council Approves ‘Katy Depot – Liberty Park Connect Project’
By Randy Kirby
2 days ago
Three City employees were recognized for between 10 and 20 years of service to Sedalia Tuesday night at the start of July's first Council meeting at the Municipal Building, 2nd and Osage. Equipment Operator Nickolaus Smith has served for 20 years in the Sanitation Department. City Planner and Downtown...
As a reminder, below is the referenced City Code in regards to the placement of signs within the City of Sedalia, it was noted on Wednesday morning. There was a brief discussion at the Sedalia City Council meeting Wednesday night brought up by Councilman Chris Marshall concerning improperly placed political signs.
Thank you, Cass County citizens for your support! Your voices were heard. The Missouri Highway Commission has approved $71 million to widen I-49 to six lanes from 155th Street to North Cass Parkway. Work is anticipated to begin July 2024.
Residents in Odessa, Missouri, found themselves without electricity on Wednesday (July 6) after an animal got into a power substation around 1 a.m. and damaged the equipment. Utility company Evergy said the animal made contact with a live power line and sent a massive surge throughout the system. While a nearby substation identified the surge and isolated it from the rest of the grid, it still caused about a mile of transmission lines to catch on fire.
Swim instructor gives tips on how to keep kids safe in the water. The 500,000-gallon pool gets to 4.5 feet at its deepest, but it takes just one inch of water for something like this to happen. KCPD looks for vehicle after 11-year-old is seriously injured in Fourth of July...
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - Angela Brodeur’s kids were taking a swim in the pool around 1 a.m. when they noticed huge flashes near the Odessa water tower. “My youngest came running in the house and stated something was going on in town, like the town blew up, that it just lit up. He had no idea what was going on, he was just in total panic,” said Brodeur.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Before the deadly Amtrak derailment near Mendon, Missouri, locals complained about the road's steep incline leading up to the railroad crossing and brush blocking the view of oncoming trains. The crossing also doesn't have lights or gates. Those lights and gates were part of improvements...
Guys, I was driving around downtown pretty recently and I came across something that gave me a lot more questions than I had answers for. Just some random graffiti, right? I guess. I don't get it, myself. Now those graffiti people that do elaborate paintings and characters and stuff, now that I kind of get. But just to write a random word on a building? Why? What does that get you? I mean, all it does for me is make me think this Glen person isn't right in the head. Or a bored kid. Maybe we should ask the hard questions and unpack this.
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Thursday evening, Officers were dispatched to the 300 block of North Stewart Avenue for a reported theft incident. Penni Hendrickson reported a lawn mower was stolen off of the property. The suspect is unknown at this time. Sedalia Police responded...
ODESSA, Mo. — East of Kansas City, it's been a long day for people in Odessa, Missouri. They are without power and have been since very early morning Wednesday. There is no good time to be without power, but a summer heatwave might be near the top of the list as one of the worst times for a blackout.
This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. Early Friday morning, Deputies observed a vehicle travelling eastbound on West 16th Street from South Limit Avenue in the wrong lane of travel. Deputies attempted a traffic stop, however the vehicle began to flee. The vehicle continued eastbound on 16th Street while running stop signs. The vehicle eventually crossed 16th and Marshall, where it came to a dead end. The driver, Schasse Jirjis, 36, of Sedalia, was taken into custody. Jirjis was transported to the Bothwell Regional Health Center to be evaluated before being taken to the Pettis County Jail. Jirjis is being held on a 24 hour hold pending charges of Resisting Arrest by Fleeing (Creating Substantial Risk) and Careless and Imprudent Driving.
A Sweet Springs teenager was injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Thursday night in Saline County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2003 Acura MDX, driven by a 16-year-old female from Sweet Springs, was on I-70 at the 65.8 mile marker, when she swerved into the right lane, striking an eastbound 18-wheeler, driven by 23-year-old Jeffrey D. Hill, Jr., from St. Louis.
A Warrensburg woman was injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Wednesday afternoon in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2003 Chrysler Concorde, driven by 21-year-old Brody S. Willis of Excelsior Springs, began making a left turn at Missouri 13 Business Route and NW 375th Road at 3:41 p.m., when it was struck by a northbound 2014 Dodge Dart, driven by Melinda L. Ridge of Warrensburg.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 26-year-old Jesus Ubaldo Quetzecua of Sedalia at 7:55 p.m. Tuesday in Saline County. He was charged with driving while intoxicated, and was also wanted on a misdemeanor warrant out of Sedalia PD. Quetzecua was taken to the Saline County Sheriff's Department. The Missouri State...
This November, we will have the midterm elections. I have often thought that this could be the most voted on mid-term election in the history of our country. From local elections that affect us in Sedalia and our bordering towns, and our state as a whole. The right to vote, and having our voices heard, is something we all should take seriously. Especially with a senate seat being vacated by retiring Senator Roy Blunt.
Tipton experienced storm damage overnight, with several downed trees and a power outage, with over 400 customers affected, according to Ameren Missouri. Photos provided by Clay Dunn showed power lines and trees down, with residents and first responders dealing with the situation. In addition, lighting apparently struck a residence on...
A Warrensburg man was injured in a motorcycle accident that occurred Tuesday afternoon in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 1983 Yamaha, driven by 39-year-old James L. McKinney of Warrensburg, was on US 50 at Missouri 58 just before 4 p.m., when he lost control on uneven lanes and crashed.
These Missouri summers can be brutal when it comes to the heat. You have two options if we are being honest. You can stay in the air conditioning (be in at home or at work) or you can spend it outside in a cool spot. If you want to do the 2nd option, I have a few suggestions that might work for you. Have you even been swimming in a quarry?
On Thursday during open session, the Pettis County Commission announced the appointment of Brett Denomme to be the next Information and Technology Director for the County of Pettis, effective June 30. Mr. Denomme served as the Systems Administrator to I.T. Director for the County of Pettis. "He has demonstrated to...
