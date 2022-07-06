ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

Crash Near Rochester Airport Injures Two

By TJ Leverentz
 3 days ago
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A two-vehicle collision near the Rochester International Airport sent two people to the hospital Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened along Hwy. 30 at Helgerson Dr. SW. The State Patrol crash report says 32-year-old...

106.9 KROC

Man Reportedly in Critical Condition After Rochester Crash

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester man is believed to be in critical condition after crashing a motor scooter at a shopping complex Thursday night. Rochester police say video from the 1900 block of Broadway Ave. South shows the 37-year-old was northbound when he took a slight right and collided with a concrete pole and then a parked vehicle.
ROCHESTER, MN
106.9 KROC

Grand Meadow Woman Injured After Tire Came Off Another Car

Racine, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Grand Meadow woman was injured Friday afternoon in a freak traffic crash. The State Patrol says 62-year-old Gale Gavin was driving south on Highway 63 when a tire came off a car traveling in the opposite direction and struck her vehicle. The incident was reported around 2:30 PM just south of Racine in Mower County.
GRAND MEADOW, MN
106.9 KROC

Man Hospitalized After Houston County Crash

Caledonia, MN (KROC-AM News)- A La Crosse man was injured after crashing his vehicle in Houston County Thursday evening. The State Patrol accident report says the crash happened along Hwy. 44 at County Rd. 20 north of Caledonia around 5:30 p.m. Troopers say 33-year-old Jonathan Rugg was traveling south on Hwy. 44 when his vehicle left the roadway and crashed.
HOUSTON COUNTY, MN
KIMT

Flying tire causes accident in Mower County

RACINE TOWNSHIP, Minn. – Four people were involved in a two-vehicle accident in Mower County Friday afternoon. It took place just before 2:30 pm on Highway 63. The Minnesota State Patrol says Gale Denis Gavin, 62 of Grand Meadow, was driving a Buick Enclave south and Shaun Michael Jordan, 43 of Spring Valley, was headed north in a Volkswagen Passat. The State Patrol says a tire came off the Passat and hit the Enclave near mile marker 22.
MOWER COUNTY, MN
106.9 KROC

Changes Coming to Hwy. 14 Between Rochester and Byron

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Changes are coming to a pair of intersections along Hwy. 14 between Rochester and Byron. MnDOT announced Thursday that by mid-August motorists will no longer be able to cross Hwy. 14 at the intersections of Olmsted County Rd. 44 and 7th St. NW. A MnDOT press release says the changes are part of an effort to improve the safety of the Hwy. 14 corridor west of Rochester.
ROCHESTER, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

What Happens When a Semi Smashes Into a MnDOT Vehicle in Minnesota

It recently happened along I-90 in Minnesota, when a semi smashed right into a Minnesota Department of Transportation vehicle. The damage is intense. Looking at the photos, it's tough to believe that both drivers in this recent crash suffered only minor injuries. The result could have been much worse, as MnDOT noted in a recent post on their Facebook and Instagram pages.
MINNESOTA STATE
Person
St. Mary
106.9 KROC

Investigators ID Body Found in Mississippi River Near Winona

Winona, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Buffalo County Sheriff's Office has released the name of the woman whose body was found in the Mississippi River near Winona. Investigators identified the woman as 61-year-old Diana Bork of Independence, WI. Deputies say a group of people fishing on an island near Winona discovered her body Tuesday afternoon.
WINONA, MN
106.9 KROC

Guns, Drugs Recovered in Rochester Shooting Investigation Arrests

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester police made three arrests after executing a pair of search warrants related to a shooting investigation on Thursday. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said two Rochester residents, 30-year-old Kacey Kamara and 37-year-old Larry Jackson, were arrested in connection with a June 3 shooting that took place on the 1,000 block of West Center St. Both men are being referred for second-degree assault and reckless discharge of a firearm.
ROCHESTER, MN
106.9 KROC

Man Tubing on Zumbro River Was Missing For More Than 6 Hours

Mantorville, MN (KROC-AM News) - There was a happy ending to a search for a missing man in Dodge County this morning. Sheriff Scott Rose says the search was launched shortly after midnight after the Dodge County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call about a person missing in the Zumbro River. The caller reported that a group of people had been tubing on the river and one person got separated from the others have failed to show up at their destination point. Other members of the group searched for several hours before contacting the authorities.
MANTORVILLE, MN
106.9 KROC

Crash Leads to Felony Drug Charge for Rochester Man

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester man is facing charges after authorities reportedly discovered over 10 grams of heroin under a vehicle he was driving. 36-year-old Kevin Mitchel was charged for felony 2nd degree drug possession in Olmsted County Court Wednesday. The criminal complaint states police responded to a single-vehicle crash in southeast Rochester on Tuesday. The complaint says police searched the vehicle Mitchel was driving after officers detected the odor of marijuana. Officers later learned the vehicle driven by Mitchell belonged to his girlfriend.
ROCHESTER, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Helgerson Dr Sw#State#St Mary S Hospital
106.9 KROC

Huge Construction Tool Theft Reported in Olmsted County

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the reported theft of approximately $14,000 worth of construction tools and equipment. Deputies responded to a work site in Cascade Township Tuesday morning. A worker reported the crew locked up a trailer loaded with home construction tools and equipment and left it in front of a home they are building on July 4.
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
winonaradio.com

Update on Hwy 43 and Mankato Ave. Construction Project

(KWNO)- The Minnesota Department of Transportation released an update on the Hwy 43 and Mankato Ave. construction project on Friday. Mike Dougherty of MNDOT says there shouldn’t be any large traffic changes yet but next week, access to buildings like Dairy Queen and the YMCA will be restricted, and only possess one roadway to gain access.
WINONA, MN
106.9 KROC

Charges Reveal More Info on Early May Rochester Shooting

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Olmsted County prosecutors have brought charges against a young man and teenager for their alleged involvement in a Rochester shooting that happened in early May. The criminal complaint against 20-year-old Demonte Simmons accuses him of attempting to rob a motorist and shooting him in the leg...
ROCHESTER, MN
KARE

Western Wisconsin man dies in motorcycle crash

RIVER FALLS, Wis. — A 58-year-old man was killed in a single motorcycle crash on Sunday in western Wisconsin. Pierce County Sheriff's Office said Thomas Weijk of New Richmond was riding a 2006 Harley Davidson southbound on County Road F shortly after 11 a.m. Sunday when he went off the road.
NEW RICHMOND, WI
CBS Minnesota

Flash flooding causes significant damage in Albert Lea

ALBERT LEA, Minn. -- Albert Lea residents are cleaning up after flash flooding caused significant damage Tuesday night.More than 6 inches of rain fell in two hours in the town of 18,000 people in southern Minnesota. In some areas, people waited out the storm inside businesses as their vehicles slowly became submerged in water. While the cleanup on the streets happened quickly, some homes and businesses are going to be dealing with water damage inside for a while. WCCO spoke with a homeowner, Talietha Callahan, who shared video on Facebook of motorists attempting to drive through a flooded Frank Avenue, which is on the south side of town.Callahan said it started raining around 9 p.m. and within 45 minutes, her house was surrounded by water.  She said the water got close enough to her home to ruin her garden, but she feels lucky it didn't go into her home. Callahan said the water went away within a few hours. 
ALBERT LEA, MN
Rochester, MN
