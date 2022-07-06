ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iran Insists It Seeks Lasting Nuclear Deal After Talks With US Ally Qatar

By Parisa Hafezi
International Business Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIran said on Wednesday it sought a strong and lasting nuclear agreement with world powers following talks with U.S. ally Qatar on easing stalled efforts to revive a 2015 nuclear pact. Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani visited Tehran a week after EU-mediated indirect U.S.-Iran talks in...

