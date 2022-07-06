ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

This Mint Green Home For Sale in St. Cloud Is a Vintage Dream

By Abbey
1390 Granite City Sports
1390 Granite City Sports
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The mint green house located on Riverside Drive in St. Cloud is hitting the market. Built back in 1940, this home is like stepping back in time, in the most...

1390granitecitysports.com

Comments / 0

Related
1390 Granite City Sports

PHOTOS: Mushroom House About an Hour from St. Cloud

It looks like that future home that you can tour in Wisconsin Dells. I'm not even sure it's still there- it's been awhile. But that is what this house reminds me of. It's called the Ensculptic House. And it's located in Minnetrista-near Lake Minnetonka. It was built in the late '60s. So, it was really futuristic for that time. There is virtually not a straight solid wall within the place. Some people say it sort of looks like a Hobbit house. I think it looks a little like some of those places that were shown on the original Star Trek series. Like when they would go to other planets and see the architecture on those planets.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

Take a Hike and Win Prizes in Minnesota

Explore Minnesota is offering prizes for those interested in hiking in the state. Amy Barrett from Explore Minnesota joined me on WJON. Explore Minnesota's Hike MN Passports kicked off July 1 and goes through the end of November. Participants use a mobile passport to check in a one of the 60 featured locations each month for a chance to win prizes.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Business
City
St. Cloud, MN
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Real Estate
Saint Cloud, MN
Real Estate
Saint Cloud, MN
Business
City
Saint Cloud, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

Dry Conditions Expand to More of Minnesota

UNDATED -- The abnormally dry conditions have expanded slightly to include more of the state. The latest update from the U.S. Drought Monitor on Thursday says 17 percent of the state is now listed as abnormally dry, up from 16 percent a week ago. The dry area stretches from southern Stearns county, down into the Twin Cities metro area, and further south into the southern part of the state.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

Tax-Forfeited Auction Set For August

STEARNS COUNTY -- Four tax-forfeited properties will go up for auction next month. Stearns County will hold the tax-forfeited property auction August 2nd at the Stearns County Service Center in Waite Park (3301 County Road 138). The properties include:. A vacant lot at 436 22nd Ave N in St. Cloud.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

What Rising Water Temperatures do to Central Minnesota Lakes

Fishing has been good in Central and Northern Minnesota. That according to Glen Schmitt of Outdoor News. Glen joined me on WJON again this week. He says water temperatures are rising by not as quickly as you might think. Schmitt says in northern Minnesota on Leech Lake last week the water temperature was still in the upper 60s. He says in Central Minnesota the temperatures are still in the low to mid 70s.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Green Home#Mint#Housing List#The Mint Green House#Most Expensive Airbnb
1390 Granite City Sports

NWS: Mayfly Hatch Spotted on Radar Screen

LA CROSSE -- The National Weather Service says the mayfly hatch on Thursday evening was so large it was captured on radar. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says the short-lived adults found near water have a long tail and large transparent wings. The larvae are aquatic. Mayflies can be...
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Airbnb
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Real Estate
1390 Granite City Sports

New in 2022 at the Minnesota Renaissance Festival

Every year I check to see what new things are happening at the Minnesota Ren Fest. I love the Ren Fest. I know that some people are just like "It's just an art fair", well, yes it kind of is. But it's an art fair with alcohol, fun people, and shenanigans. As Puke and Snot say... Ok... I might not go that far, but it's as fun as you make it. If you go by the above, make sure you have a designated driver.
MINNESOTA STATE
1390 Granite City Sports

Stearns Bank Announces New Way To Save

ST. CLOUD -- Stearns Financial Services has invested in a new way for workers to save. Stearns Bank, N.A., and Stearns Financial Services, Inc. have announced financial backing for SecureSave, a technology company developing employer-sponsored emergency savings accounts offered to help employees set aside money for emergencies. Stearns Bank President...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

Rox Sweep Rochester, Twins Fall to Rangers Late

The St. Cloud Rox completed a weekend sweep of Rochester, while the Twins dropped game two to the Rangers on Saturday. - The Rox put away a 6-3 win over Rochester late in the game Saturday. After taking an early 3-0 lead, St. Cloud gave up a few runs to the Honkers through the middle innings to leave it tied at 3-3. Then in the top of the eighth, the Rox ran in three to lock up the win. John Nett led St. Cloud with two runs on the day. The Rox improve to 29-8 overall and 4-0 in the second half. They will travel to Duluth (21-16) Sunday to kick off another two-game series. Pre-game coverage begins at 2:35 p.m. on AM 1390 and 93.9 FM Granite City Sports.
ROCHESTER, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

1390 Granite City Sports

St. Cloud, MN
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

1390 Granite City Sports has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy