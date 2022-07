After much lobbying between the big and small teams, the F1 cost cap has been raised by 3.1 per cent for 2022. Skip 1 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. The FIA - the governing body for F1 - has announced that the teams’ cost cap of $140 million has been raised by 3.1 per cent, after the bigger teams complained about the effect soaring inflation is having on their budgets.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO