Minot State head coach Nat Wagner is stepping down from his position. In a press release, the school noted that Wagner’s resignation was motivated by a desire to spend more time with his family. In a quote, Minot State’s interim athletic director said, “Nat has left the program in a strong position for the next coaching staff. However difficult it is to lose someone like Nat from our program, I’m both grateful for his work at Minot State and happy for him as he moves to be reunited with his family.”

MINOT, ND ・ 2 DAYS AGO