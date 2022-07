ATLANTA – A notice of Final Rules were adopted by the Department of Banking and Finance and was filed with the Georgia Secretary of State. The Department of Banking and Finance adopted Final Rules on July 7, 2022. The Rules were filed with the Secretary of State on July 7, 2022 and, pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 50-13-6, will be effective on July 27, 2022, which is twenty (20) days following the filing of the Rules.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO