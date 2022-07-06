New Ashland Police Chief Sworn In
ASHLAND – Ashland’s new police chief Cara Rossi was sworn in today, July 5 by Town Manager Michael Herbert. “I had the pleasure...framinghamsource.com
ASHLAND – Ashland’s new police chief Cara Rossi was sworn in today, July 5 by Town Manager Michael Herbert. “I had the pleasure...framinghamsource.com
24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownershiphttps://framinghamsource.com/
Comments / 1