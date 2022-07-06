New Ashland Police Chief Sworn In

Haverhill Harbormaster Michael J. Vets is back on the job after he was cleared by a Haverhill District Court judge of three domestic violence-related charges. Judge Mary F. McCabe found Vets not guilty of two counts of assault and battery on a family and/or household member and strangulation or suffocation. He was accused of the charges last February that a Haverhill Police report said was related to alleged incidents during May and September of last year at his home.

HAVERHILL, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO