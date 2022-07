This past week, I took a trip to the brand new Plato’s Closet location in Huntersville, NC to trade in my clothes, and I thought I would take you along with me!. We all have that pile of clothes that’s been sitting in our closet forever. I know I had a bunch of clothes just taking up space in my closet. I actually made a rule for myself now, so I don’t hold on to stuff I don’t wear. My rule is: if I haven’t worn it in a year, it’s time to give it away.

HUNTERSVILLE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO