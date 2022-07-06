Introducing the new Visit BN Gift Shop

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bloomington-Normal Area Convention and Visitors Bureau presents the Visit BN Gift Shop! The gift shop will feature McLean County made products such as Beer Nuts, soaps, candles, jewelry, Rader Farms jams and salsas but...

www.visitbn.org

meanwhilebackinpeoria.com

Meanwhile, Back In Peoria’s Past - This Week: Trefzger’s Bakery

—— 3504 N. PROSPECT ROAD. Here we are inside this cozy location of this legendary Peoria bakery. There was usually a line in here and at Christmas time, the line would spill out on to the sidewalk. There’s the owners of Trefzger’s behind the counter, Jeff and Martha Huebner....
PEORIA, IL
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com

Lunch At First Bite - This Week @: Ming Shee

On the way out, I took a photo of their logo on the rug at the door. Thanks to Bob for joining me and for the cool Joan Jett housewarming gift. If you’d like to get one, stop in at ACME Comics & Books and pick one up before they’re all sold out!
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Bloomington Gold announces ’23 dates

BLOOMINGTON-NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Fresh off celebrating its 50th-anniversary show, a long-running Corvette show is already cruising ahead to next year’s event. Bloomington Gold Corvettes announcing its annual show will run again next Summer on June 2 and 3. The show will once again be held at Illinois State University, much like it was this past June.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WCIA

Destination Illinois: Welcome to Amish Country

ARCOLA & ARTHUR, Ill. (WCIA) — When you think of Amish country, you often think about a slower and more peaceful pace to life. The care and craftsmanship that go into Amish crafts, furniture, and of course the food, is of a higher level of quality. You also have to look out for the occasional horse and buggy out on the road. Douglas county, specifically Arthur, is where the hub of activities are. You have the famous Yoder’s Kitchen (more on that in a minute!), crafts, and antiques, but in Central Illinois, you can also add camels, zebras, and even dinosaurs to that list too!
ARTHUR, IL
Herald & Review

ANNIVERSARY: Mr. and Mrs. James Billingsley, 60th

DECATUR — James and Anita Billingsley will be celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary with a family gathering. James "Willie" Billingsley and Anita Sue Kennedy were married on July 10, 1962, here in Decatur. He is a veteran of the Army and retired from the Illinois Bell Telephone Company. She is retired from the Decatur Daycare Center.
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Director of Helping the Homeless to receive national award

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sertoma Club of Springfield will hold a reception this Sunday to the Director of Helping the Homeless in Springfield Julie Benson for her contribution to the community. “The award in my opinion is meant for everyone who does something for someone else,” Benson said. Benson will receive Sertoma’s National Service to […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Macon County Recycling Center announces new drop-off hours

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Macon County Environmental Management has announced new hours for its recycling center that will last for the remainder of the summer. The recycling center, located at 1750 North 21st Street in Decatur, will be open on Tuesdays from 8 a.m. to noon and Thursdays from noon to 4 p.m. People can bring unwanted paints and electronics to the recycling center for disposal during these hours, with no appointment necessary.
DECATUR, IL
hoiabc.com

A Peoria man is teaching young men hard work and faith

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - After a tragedy happened just steps from his yard, one man took action to help quell city crime one yard at a time. Through his faith and belief in hard work, Marquis Summerville started Ground Tillers, a yard work company that’s teaching young men in Peoria responsibility and spirituality.
PEORIA, IL
wcbu.org

Startup businesses are incubating on Peoria's West Bluff

The Peoria NEXT Innovation Center along West Main Street is the birthplace of more than one local startup success story. The 48,000 square foot Bradley University business incubator was founded 15 years ago this August. Michael Stubbs is executive director of Peoria NEXT. "The idea is, you provide startups and...
PEORIA, IL
WCIA

Top burgers, barbecue, sweet treats in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign has got your taste buds covered. Be a foodie this summer and discover more to eat in this vibrant food town. Whether it’s weeknight dinner or road-trip cookout, burgers are always a great choice on the table. Here are four quality burger places to fill your hungry stomach with roasted buns, juicy meat and thick cheese.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
hoiabc.com

Why some families are waiting up to a year for headstones

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Hundreds of the departed were laid to rest at Parkview Cemetery, many adorned with meaningful markers but in the past two years, more and more graves lay bare. “These folks have been deprived of that because of the global pandemic,” General Manager of Parkview...
PEORIA COUNTY, IL
wjbc.com

Local farmer: Rivian is a ‘double-edge sword’

NORMAL – Rivian automotive is on pace to hire nearly 7,000 employees at its Normal-based manufacturing facility; however, one local farmer reports the major boom is a double-edged sword. According to Ken Ropp, the owner of Ropp Jersey Cheese in Normal, the large employer is great for his business;...
NORMAL, IL
1470 WMBD

There’s no A/C at Peoria City Hall

PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria City Hall will be open, but without air conditioning, on Thursday, July 7, and Friday, July 8. City Hall receives its chilled air from the Peoria Civic Center, next door, which is undergoing chiller replacement this week and into the weekend. The new chillers were...
PEORIA, IL
WCIA

From the Farm: Grain market collapse

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Grain markets, financials, energy stocks and much of the market fell hard Tuesday. After the July 4 holiday, investors began pulling money from the market on recessionary fears. “Anytime they are looking for inflation, commodities usually rally. So they’ll put money into those commodities,” said Kent Stutzman of Advance Trading in […]
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WCIA

600 Illinois schools receiving maintenance grants

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Board of Education announced on Wednesday that more than 600 schools throughout the state will be receiving a total of $30 million in grants. The grants come as part of the School Maintenance Grant Program, a dollar-for-dollar state matching grant used to improve and maintain education infrastructure throughout […]
ILLINOIS STATE
nowdecatur.com

City provides update on ambulance service

July 7, 2022 – The ambulance working group met again this week to discuss developments in the search for new ambulance services for Decatur and Macon County. The “invitation to submit proposals” sent out last week was well-received and a number of private companies expressed interest in serving the area. The group discussed which companies they heard back from and what additional information can be provided to aid those companies in putting together their respective formal proposals.
DECATUR, IL
Herald & Review

Decatur council rejects, again, effort to allow cannabis sales

DECATUR — With new cannabis dispensary licenses weeks from being awarded, Decatur City Councilman David Horn renewed his effort to get the council to reconsider its "opt-out" of sales of the green stuff within city limits. During the council meeting Tuesday, Horn asked if an ordinance could be prepared...
DECATUR, IL
nprillinois.org

Mine subsidence closes Lutheran High School building

Lutheran High School in Springfield is dealing with a major structural problem due to previous underground coal mining. The school’s board of directors sent out a letter to parents this week saying engineers from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, Hansen Engineering and the Illinois Mine Subsidence Insurance Fund have all done inspections of the property in the past week. It says their recommendation is that the building at 3000 West Washington Street not be occupied at this time.
SPRINGFIELD, IL

