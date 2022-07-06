ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pumpernickles Deli closes in Creve Coeur

By George Mahe
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSt. Louis has lost another beloved eatery. Pumpernickles Delicatessen (11036 Olive) quietly closed over the weekend. A brief announcement was made on social media on July 4: “Pumpernickles Delicatessen has permanently closed due to economic conditions. We thank our customers for your continuing support and patronage. After all these years, you...

