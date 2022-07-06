Pumpernickles Deli closes in Creve Coeur

The beloved 1,326-acre park is home to the Saint Louis Art Museum, the zoo, scenic lakes, bike trails, and, of course, plenty of prime picnic grounds. While this spot might be familiar to most St. Louisans, few have fully explored all that Forest Park has to offer. For picnics, we recommend the grassy fields on Art Hill, right outside SLAM and overlooking the serene grand basin. While you’re on Art Hill, escape the heat for a moment and head inside the museum to check out the new Catching the Moment contemporary art exhibition, which runs through September 11. Note: Art Hill can be crowded on sunny days and weekends,, so check out the grass lawns at Pagoda Circle or the areas surrounding Post-Dispatch Lake if you want a bit more privacy. (For a thorough breakdown of attractions, check out this map.) 5595 Grand.

