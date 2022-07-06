ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Criminalized miscarriages: Legal experts say stillbirths in Wisconsin will result in police investigations

By Wisconsin Examiner
milwaukeeindependent.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe end of legal abortion in Wisconsin could lead to law enforcement officers investigating miscarriages, advocates and legal experts say. The end of the constitutional right to an abortion in Wisconsin comes with the likely reinstatement of the state’s 173-year-old criminal abortion ban. The ban only allows for criminal charges to...

www.milwaukeeindependent.com

Comments / 107

Educate Yourself
4d ago

FACT: Most miscarriages occur because the fetus isn't developing as expected. About 50 percent of miscarriages are associated with extra or missing chromosomes. Most often, chromosome problems result from errors that occur by chance as the embryo divides and grows — not problems inherited from the parents! NO ONE MISCARRIES ON PURPOSE!!!!

Reply(2)
12
Miss G
4d ago

So what about all these women having miscarriages because of the Rona "vaccine"? All these women will have to go thru rhe humiliation of an investigation? This is just gone too far!

Reply(6)
6
Retiredlabgirl
4d ago

Reproductive rights means you have the right to reproduce more little humans. It does not mean you have the right to murder a little human.

Reply(20)
18
