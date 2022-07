The Massachusetts Secretary of State reported on July 7 that two ballot initiatives had filed a second round of signatures on July 6. One initiative would incrementally change the number of retail alcohol licenses an establishment could own from no more than 12 in 2023 to no more than 18 by 2031. It would also prohibit in-store automated and self-checkout sales of alcohol. The initiative is sponsored by the Massachusetts Package Stores Association.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO