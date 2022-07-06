ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longevity

The Inability To Balance On One Leg May Be An Indicator Of Longevity, Says New Study

MindBodyGreen
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow long do you think you could stand on one leg for? Five seconds? Thirty seconds? As you get older it may not seem like having great single-leg balance would matter that much, but a new study from the British Journal of Sports Medicine says otherwise. According to the research, the...

www.mindbodygreen.com

NBC News

10-second balance test may predict how long you'll live

For older adults, being able to balance briefly on one foot may predict how long they'll live. People who failed a 10-second balance test of standing on one foot were nearly twice as likely to die in the next 10 years, according to a report published Tuesday in the British Journal of Sports Medicine.
FITNESS
CBS Boston

Ability to stand on one leg may be indicator of overall health

BOSTON - A new study suggests if you can't stand on one leg for even a short period of time, you could be at an increased risk of death.As we age, we tend to lose muscle strength, flexibility, and balance which puts us at increased risk of falls, the leading cause of injury-related death in people 65 and older.  But balance is a risk factor that isn't routinely tested at a doctor's office. To identify such a test, researchers in Brazil looked at more than 1,700 middle-aged and older adults. They asked them to stand on one leg with the other foot resting on the calf of the standing leg and with their arms by their sides. They found that the inability to stand one-legged for 10 seconds was associated with an 84% greater risk of death over the next seven years. Those who failed were more likely to be obese, have heart disease, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, or diabetes. That doesn't mean if you can't stand on one leg you're going to die, but it could be an indicator of your overall health and fitness and should prompt you and your doctor to address any underlying issues.
BOSTON, MA
MindBodyGreen

How To Boost Longevity In Your 20s, 30s, 40s & Beyond, From An MD

For our 2022 Wellness Trends, we predicted the democratization of longevity, with new and improved at-home resources to assess your progress on the road to better health span. Essentially, it's never been easier to track your longevity in real time. And to optimize your longevity "performance," so to speak, it...
MARYLAND STATE
NewsBreak
Longevity
shefinds

Cardiologists Agree: This Is The One Processed Meat You Have To Stop Buying ASAP

This post has been updated since it was originally published on February 6, 2022. Did you know that heart disease is the leading cause of death for men and women, according to the CDC? Heart related health issues are unfortunately very common in the United States. While things like genetics and certain medications can make them worse, or even be the source, it can be exacerbated by things like your diet and lifestyle. One way to invest in your heart health is to eat a balanced, healthy diet, and know what foods you should avoid or cut back on. One thing that is especially problematic for heart health is processed foods. Most processed foods have excessive amounts of sugar added in the process of being made, and high sugar diets have been shown to be direct links to increased risk of heart disease. But are there some that are worse than others?
HEALTH

