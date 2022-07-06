Nurse Charged With Stealing Morphine

A Waterloo man has been sentenced to prison time after a search of his home found a gun, drug trafficking items, and cash, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 28 year old William Burt has been sentenced to three and a half years in prison on a charge of Felon in Possession of a Firearm. A search of his apartment on July 6th of last year found a .22 caliber revolver and more than $1,200 in cash. He told officers at the time that he would just get more guns. Qunshaundes McNealy was sentenced to 10 years in prison, William McNealy II was sentenced to seven years, and Sahjit Phillips was sentenced to eight years in the case as well.
An altercation that started in Iowa County continued at a Coralville hotel Friday night, leading to the arrest of a Parnell man. Coralville Police were called to the Country Inn and Suites By Radisson on Heartland Place just after 6:30pm for a fight in progress. Arriving officers say they met 25-year-old Jack Hooper of Hendricks Street outside the hotel. Witnesses told investigators that Hooper’s victim was inside bleeding from the face.
VINTON, Iowa (KCRG) - 55-year-old Chad Allen Havens was sentenced to more than six years in federal prison after pleading guilty to two counts of distributing methamphetamine. Court documents show that on three occasions between May and September 2021, Havens distributed approximately 4 ounces of ice methamphetamine. Havens was sentenced...
FLOYD COUNTY, Iowa – A woman is facing a criminal charge nearly one-year after crashing into a semi. Carey Lynn Agnitsch, 46 of Nashua, was arrested Friday and charged with serious injury by vehicle. Court documents state Agnitsch was driving down Timber Avenue in Floyd County the afternoon of...
A drug dealer from Dubuque has been sentenced to more than five years in federal prison. 37 year old Kevin Kautman was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids to five years and six months in prison after previously pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance. He must serve five years of supervised release after his prison term. A release says that law enforcement officials executed a search warrant on Kautman’s Elm Street residence in December 2020 and found a pistol, a stolen shotgun, ammunition, more than 15 grams of methamphetamine, counterfeit money, digital scales, marijuana and other narcotic-related items in his bedroom.
A Fayette man has been sentenced to prison time after a search of his home found two guns and multiple pounds of marijuana, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. Police responded to a 911 hangup at the home of 23 year old Kaleb Huffman on December 4th of 2020. Police noted a strong smell of marijuana when they arrived. They obtained a search warrant and found a .22 caliber rifle with a scratched off serial number and a .25 caliber handgun. Next to those was multiple pounds of marijuana. Huffman was charged with Drug User in Possession of a Firearm. He was sentenced to nearly six years in prison. Huffman was already on probation for an earlier drug offense when the search took place.
A Waterloo teen has been arrested for displaying a gun in Cedar Falls, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. Police were called to the 2000 block of College Street around 1:25 Tuesday morning on a report of a man with a gun. Officers found the man still in the area and identified him as 19 year old Dayton Garcia. They found a loaded .380 caliber pistol in his waistband. The gun’s serial number had been scratched off. Police also found a mason jar with marijuana inside. Garcia was charged with Carrying Weapons While Intoxicated, Public Intoxication, and Possession of Marijuana. He was also later charged with Criminal Mischief for tearing out the sealant in the police station holding cell.
GRUNDY CENTER, Iowa – Trying to steal ATMs in Grundy County is sending a second Mason City man to prison. Brandon Wayne Hufstedler, 36, pleaded guilty to second-degree burglary, three counts of third-degree burglary, and second-degree criminal mischief. He was sentenced as a habitual offender to a total of 15 years behind bars.
Waterloo, IA – According to the Waterloo Police Department, this incident occurred on Tuesday. It happened at the Kwik Star located at 1717 E. San Marnan Dr. Officers responded to a report of an alleged assault. The responding officers disvovered that a male punched a female in the face.
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- A Cedar Rapids has been arrested on more than two dozen charges, including theft, forgery, identity theft, and money laundering. Police say 44-year-old Jennifer Lynn Smith is accused of assuming the identities of several people from around the United States. Police say Smith set up bank accounts, bought cars and set up utilities in the names of others.
A Waterloo man wanted for breaking into Noodles and Company has been arrested after stealing $20 worth of items from Kwik Star, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 28 year old Julien Phifer Jr. was caught on surveillance camera breaking into Noodles and Company around 2am on June 10th. He is accused of taking something from a desk inside the business before leaving. He has been charged with third degree Burglary as well as fifth degree Theft in the Kwik Star case. He is being held on a $5,000 bond.
(Cedar Rapids, Iowa) -- A Cedar Rapids teen accused of killing his parents has a court date set. Orton is charged with two counts of murder for killing his mother, 41-year-old Misty Scott Slade, and his father 42-year-old Casey Orton on October 14th, 2021. Police officers arrived at the home,...
A Waterloo man has been arrested for allegedly stealing more than $800 worth of meat from Wal-Mart, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 57 year old Peter Carr is accused of selected steaks and other meats and placing them inside a backpack in his cart on at least seven occasions and leaving without paying. On at least one occasion he is accused of also taking alcohol. The alleged thefts took place between April 29th and June 15th. He has been charged with seven counts of third degree Theft. He also was charged with Failure to Register as a Sex Offender. He is required to register because of a 1995 conviction for sexually abusing a woman at knife point. He is being held on a $19,000 bond.
Waterloo, IA – Police officials said the unidentified male victim reportedly arrived at the local hospital with a gunshot wound. This incident occurred on Wednesday, July 6, 2022. Waterloo Police Department officers responded to Mercy One Waterloo and discovered that the male victim suffered non-life threatening injuries. The responding...
A Ladora Iowa man has been taken into custody on warrants stemming from a reckless driving incident in Iowa City this past April. According to the criminal complaint, 58-year-old Tracy Ayers was observed driving in a reckless manner while trying to avoid law enforcement at around 4:30 on April 5th. He allegedly drove on a sidewalk between residential buildings on Gilbert Street before popping a tire. Ayers then reportedly fled on foot.
A man has been arrested after punching a woman at Kwik Star on San Marnan Dr. in Waterloo, according to KWWL. Police were called to the store Tuesday afternoon where they found the suspect driving away in a silver minivan. The suspect, later identified as 29 year old Johnathan Williams, led police on a car chase before crashing in a wooded area in the 1400 block of Oleson Road. Williams was then apprehended after a short foot chase. A search of his vehicle found three stolen guns taken in residential burglaries in Hiawatha and Cedar Rapids. Williams has been charged with Assault, Eluding, Interference with Official Acts, 3rd degree Theft, and Felon in Possession of a Firearm.
Iowa State Patrol says one person was taken to the hospital after two motorcycles crashed in Clayton County Saturday. According to a crash report, the crash happened around 11 Saturday afternoon just north of Highway 3 on Hilton Road. ISP reports both motorcycles were traveling south when one motorcycle hit the other from behind.
MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — Six people are being charged with burglary and vandalism in Marshalltown, Iowa. Eighteen-year-old Alexis Christian Fernandez-Ibarra and five other juveniles were charged with burglary and criminal mischief. The police officials said all six broke into a building on June 18. They said the six caused more...
CHARLES CITY, Iowa – Forging checks means probation for a Floyd County man. Donald Francis Fairholm, 51 of Charles City, has been sentenced to three years of supervised probation after pleading guilty to one count of forgery. Court documents state Fairholm forged someone else’s signature on checks at various...
A charity golf tournament scheduled for this weekend will benefit the family of an Iowa State trooper who died in a crash in northeast Iowa last fall. Trooper Dennis Schnathorst, a member of the Hamilton County Peace Officers Association, says every year there’s a different recipient chosen. “This year we have selected Holly Benda,” Schnathorst says. “Her husband, Trooper Ted Benda, was tragically killed in October in a traffic accident while on duty, responding to assist some other agencies.”
