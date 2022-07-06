ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Confessions of a Polluted Mindset - You're Dead to Me

cheeseheadtv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou're Dead to Me - I came across this interesting article from a week or so back from former CHTV-er Zach Kruse taking a look at all the dead money the Packers are paying in 2022. At the top of the list is Za'Darius Smith, who the Packers owe a whopping11.4M...

cheeseheadtv.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Aaron Rodgers’ hilarious take on state of the Packers’ offensive line

Like the rest of the league, the Green Bay Packers are preparing for the start of the 2022 NFL season. Aaron Rodgers is set to play his 19th season with the Packers. The veteran quarterback told The Athletic what he has seen this offseason from his ever-changing offensive line. It wasn’t the traditional media answer, but definitely a humorous response on brand with the four-time MVP.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Would longtime Vikings LB Anthony Barr actually play for Packers?

Is it possible? Would a former Minnesota Viking actually cross the division and join an arch-rival? That is what free-agent linebacker Anthony Barr would be doing if he came to the Green Bay Packers. It would be an unlikely move considering Green Bay already has a crowded group of inside linebackers. The team re-signed First-Team All-Pro De'Vondre Campbell to a new five-year deal earlier this offseason. Gree Bay also drafted Georgia linebacker Quay Walker in the first round of April's NFL Draft. But bringing in a rangy, versatile playmaker like Barr would be an extremely good move by Packers GM Brian Gutekunst.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

The Packers should send Jordan Love to Seattle

Aaron Rodgers will continue to be the Packers starting quarterback until he retires, which, based on his new contract that he signed this offseason, likely won't be for at least another two or three years. Also, the back-to-back MVP is showing no signs of slowing down despite coming close to the age of 40.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Cole Beasley would be a very intriguing option for Green Bay

The Green Bay Packers have gone about replacing All-Pro Davante Adams and speedster Marquez Valdes-Scantling with veteran Sammy Watkins and rookies Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs. Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb are both back for another season. Second-year receiver Amari Rodgers is also looking for a nice bounce-back season. But if the team wants to add more experience to the core, 10-year veteran Cole Beasley would be very intriguing.
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Green Bay, WI
Football
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Local
Wisconsin Football
Green Bay, WI
Sports
City
Green Bay, WI
Yardbarker

Packers WR Sammy Watkins considered to be a cut candidate going into camp

The Green Bay Packers have made the wide receiver position one of their biggest priorities this offseason. Of course, this was out of dire necessity due to the departures of Davante Adams and Marquez-Valdes-Scantling. First, the Packers signed Sammy Watkins to a one-year deal worth $1.85M. Green Bay then spent three draft picks on wide receivers. These four new arrivals have been added to a receiving room that also includes Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb, and Amari Rodgers. For those who have been counting, that is a total of seven wide receivers. Malik Taylor and Juwann Winfree, though, are also out to make the roster. According to Rob Demovsky, the plethora of young talent may be enough to end Watkins’ time in Green Bay before it even starts.
GREEN BAY, WI
Packers.com

Inbox: They were all great Packers and great men

7. Name three Packers players/coaches/personnel executives, present or past, with whom you'd like to have dinner. My three to invite to dinner would be Curly Lambeau, Vince Lombardi, and Matt LaFleur. I would love to discuss how the game has evolved from the head coach's perspective. Tim from Greensboro, NC.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Two Packers Legends Are Hall of Fame Semi-Finalists

The 2023 NFL Hall of Fame semi-finalists have been announced! 54 players, coaches and contributors to the game have been nominated to be enshrined in Canton, Ohio. Among them are 2 Packers legends: Sterling Sharpe and Mike Holmgrem. Here are the Packers resumes and why they are being considered for the NFL Hall of Fame.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Why signing Albert Wilson was underrated move by Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings are looking to have more explosive plays and elite firepower on offense. Yes, they have two great receivers in Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen. Running back Dalvin Cook has made three consecutive Pro Bowls. But quarterback Kirk Cousins also has a new weapon in the recently signed Albert Wilson. Wilson is going to be the team's gadget player, which means he'll use his speed, athleticism and versatility in multiple ways. He will be the team's quiet X-factor on offense.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy