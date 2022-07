Alabama’s students have gained a reputation for not being good at doing math. But don’t tell that to Cordova Elementary Principal Dianne Williams. Williams leads the 400-student rural elementary school tucked into the hills of Walker County about 35 minutes northwest of Birmingham. Her school is one of Alabama’s “high flyers” – schools identified by AL.com that have a lot of students in poverty and not a lot of local tax support, yet have student achievement among the highest in the state.

