TV Series

10 Legendary Running Jokes On 'How I Met Your Mother'

By Ashley Amber
Collider
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow I Met Your Mother ran on CBS for nine memorable seasons and was certainly legendary for many reasons, but one of the biggest was their use of running gags. Each character on the series had one — or several — jokes up their sleeves that were used at least once...

collider.com

Collider

Tony Sirico Dies at 79

Tony Sirico was undoubtedly a striking, singular screen presence, and always an amusing one, too. Audiences were quick to love the actor through his scene-stealing performance as the bombastic, fast-talking, and anxiety-prone gangster, Paulie Walnuts in HBO's The Sopranos. So it comes with a heavy heart to learn that the beloved character actor passed away at 79, as revealed by Michael Imperioli, his frequent co-star. Sirico's cause of death has not been publicly announced at the time of this writing.
CELEBRITIES
Collider

'Stranger Things': Metallica Plays Tribute to Eddie Munson on TikTok

EDITORS NOTE: This article contains spoilers for Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2. In the epic two-and-a-half-hour finale for Stranger Things Season 4, fans saw metalhead Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) transform into a real-life Bard, triumphantly playing out Metallica's "Master Of Puppets" within the Upside Down. The moment had been teased in some of the earliest trailers for the penultimate season, and during the gap between Volumes 1 and 2 fans frantically tried to figure out exactly what tune the dungeon master might be playing in order to protect his friends from Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower).
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

Offscreen Superstars: The Best Characters We’ve Never Seen on TV

You know them. Some are seen in silhouette. Some are seen in pieces, like the top of Wilson’s (Earl Hindman) head in Home Improvement or the arm of Seinfeld’s Bubble Boy (Jon Hayman). Some you only hear the voice, and some you never hear or see at all, their appearance dictated by the sometimes-outrageous descriptions given by the characters on screen (seriously, just how ugly and naked is Friends' Ugly Naked Guy (Jon Haugen)?). They are the iconic characters of TV you’ve never fully seen.
TV SERIES
Collider

'The Boys' Season 3: Showrunner Eric Kripke on Why [SPOILER] Was Never Going to Die

Editor's note: The below contains major spoilers for the Season 3 finale of The Boys.The Boys are back! With Season 3 of the hit Prime Video series finally having dropped its finale this week, we've been treated to the return of our favorite irreverent, disturbing, and often downright nasty supes who couldn't be further from heroic — as well as the group of resident misfits the show is named for, who are determined to hold them accountable for previous and current slights against humanity. Based on how last week's episode played out, everything seemed to be gearing up for an epic showdown of many of our favorite supes versus Homelander, and the possibility of more than one casualty was high.
TV SERIES
CBS Chicago

Husband: Daughter said, 'Mom, I love you,' before Katherine Goldstein died in Highland Park parade massacre

CHICAGO (CBS) -- We heard Thursday night from the husband of Katherine Goldstein – one of the seven people killed in the July 4th parade massacre in Highland Park. Speaking to CNN's Anderson Cooper, Craig Goldstein said his wife died right in front of their daughter Cassie's eyes. "They were running, and Katie dropped to the ground. Cassie hid behind a garbage can and leaned out, and she said – she said, 'Mom, I love you,' and with that, Katie closed her eyes and she stopped breathing," Craig Goldstein said, "and it's important to my daughter to think that Katie heard her." Craig Goldstein said he was at home at the time of the shooting, but found his wife a few hours later. He added that from their first date, his life had been a fairtyale.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
Collider

How to Watch ‘Black Bird’: Where to Stream the Taron Egerton True Crime Drama

What is the price for freedom? On July 8, 2022, we'll be getting the premiere of the six-episode miniseries Black Bird, a psychological thriller starring Taron Egerton as mobster-turned-inmate James Keene. In exchange for freedom, Keene must elicit a confession from suspected serial killer Larry Hall (Paul Walter Hauser). Adapted from the novel In With The Devil: A Fallen Hero, A Serial Killer, and A Dangerous Bargain for Redemption written by the real-life James Keene, the suspenseful series will put you on edge. Here's how you can watch Black Bird when it hits streaming.
TV SERIES
Collider

Paul Wesley on His 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' Debut as Captain Kirk

Editor's note: The below article contains spoilers for the Season 1 finale of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.The Season 1 finale of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds delivered a lot of unexpected twists and turns as Captain Pike (Anson Mount) was given a glimpse into a future that could be, were he to alter the course of his destiny. With Pike avoiding his date with death, Captain Kirk (Paul Wesley) never became the captain of the USS Enterprise and instead moved up the ranks aboard the USS Farragut to become captain to an entirely different crew. Pike ultimately learns that by saving himself, he puts everyone he cares about at risk, forever altering the courses of their fates and inadvertently causing a deadly war with the Romulans.
TV SERIES
Collider

Discovery+ Dares You Not to Fall in Love With the Adorable Trailer for 'The Bond'

Cute animal lovers – AKA everyone – assemble! Discovery+ released the trailer for The Bond, a four-part miniseries that centers around a group of people who formed surprising and unbreakable bonds with animals that you typically don’t have as pets. Produced by Robert Downey Jr., the inspiring and heartwarming series premieres next week.
TV SERIES
Collider

'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' Season 1 Episode 10 Review: Maybe in Another Timeline

Editor's note: This review contains spoilers for the Season 1 finale of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. For its first season finale, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds takes a page out of the Kelvin Universe and sends Captain Pike (Anson Mount) into an alternate timeline to teach him the necessity of his sacrifice. When Pike meets one of the young people who actually dies in the incident where Pike is destined to sacrifice himself, he sees the opportunity to save both himself and the child from that grim future. Before he can finalize that decision, however, Pike gets a ghosts-of-Christmas-future-style visit from none other than the version of himself that survives the tragic accident.
TV SERIES
Collider

Netflix Acquires 'La Favorite' Starring Johnny Depp

Netflix has just acquired the rights to La Favorite, a film that marks Johnny Depp's return to feature films after his tumultuous defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard, according to a Bloomberg report. The project will be filmed in France, which is in keeping with Depp's apparent vow to boycott Hollywood studios.
MOVIES
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Collider

10 Iconic, Mind-Boggling Movies You Have to Watch Twice

While most modern blockbusters reliably deliver stories that hum with a certain familiarity, these hit films did just the opposite. Abandoning the comfortable status quo of more traditional tales, these are some of the most notable films that have left audiences bamboozled as they tried to wrap their heads around what they had just watched.
MOVIES
Collider

Pierce Brosnan Honors the Memory of James Caan: "Farewell Jimmy"

In the wake of James Caan's passing, a multitude of his past co-stars and admirers have taken to social media to celebrate the Hollywood titan's sweeping legacy and the upstanding man that he was. One of Caan's most recent co-stars, Pierce Brosnan, posted a heartfelt tribute to the actor who was a source of inspiration for him, as well as many others, as is evident from the outpouring of love. It isn't often that a loss is so deeply felt by such an astounding number of people, but the response to this stellar talent has sent tremors through the industry and fans.
CELEBRITIES
Collider

Ms. Marvel: Who Plays Aisha, Kamala Khan's Powerful Great-Grandmother?

Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episode 5 of the Disney+ series, Ms. Marvel. Kamala Khan's (Iman Vellani) great-grandmother, Aisha, was first mentioned back in Ms. Marvel Episode 2 and there has been an air of mystery surrounding the character ever since. The latest episode of the Disney+ series finally delved into her story and answered questions about how she pertains to Kamala's arc. As it turns out, she's a Djinn who has become trapped in our dimension, but it's here where she has met a loving family and seems to have no desire to leave. This causes a huge feud with Najma, another Djinn, who feels betrayed by Aisha. Kamala, who has been sent back to this time by Najma, then has to witness her great-grandmother die, but as she dies she manages to send her powers into the bangles, and we see Kamala gain her powers. The story is emotional, yet action-packed and Aisha is a welcomed addition to the cast of Ms Marvel. But who portrays her so powerfully?
TV SERIES
Collider

How 'Superman and Lois' Season 2 Let Down Lois Lane

One of the brightest and strongest aspects of The CW’s Superman and Lois in the first season was Elizabeth "Bitsie" Tulloch as the famous Lois Lane, the world’s greatest journalist and exceptional romantic partner to Clark Kent (Tyler Hoechlin). Many were worried about how the show would handle her, despite her being the co-titular character, in comparison to Superman, but those worries were assuaged by a great deal of effort and interesting stories for Lois. For example, her initial pursuit of Morgan Edge (Adam Raynor), who turned out to be Clark’s long-lost half-brother, brought such depth to the story before it became singularly about his battle against Clark to conquer the world. While Lois remained a highlight of the series in the recently-ended Season 2, the pre-show concerns about how Lois would be involved in the story next to Superman were reaffirmed by the way she was treated and written throughout the season.
TV SERIES
Collider

'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' Gets 'Marvel Studios' Assembled' Featurette

While Thor: Love and Thunder just hit theaters, many Marvel fans still can’t get over Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Since the film debuted in theaters this past May, it has united both comic book and horror fans alike with its genre bending scares. Doctor Strange 2 has been on Disney+ for a couple of weeks now and is gearing up for its Blu-ray release later this month, but one of the best parts of Marvel Phase 4 has been the lengthy behind-the-scenes documentaries that have followed each new release. Now Marvel has announced the next documentary in the Marvel Studios’ Assembled series titled Marvel Studios’ Assembled: The Making of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. They dropped a new trailer for the documentary, and it’s now available to stream on Disney+.
MOVIES
Collider

‘The Boys’ Season 3 Ending Explained: Homelander With Zero Accountability?

Editor's note: This article contains spoilers for Season 3 of The Boys. The third season of Amazon's The Boys has been a violent rollercoaster filled with musical numbers, animated imaginary friends, and an explosive Herogasm. Hughie Campbell (Jack Quaid) reteams with Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) and the Boys to take out Homelander (Antony Starr) once and for all by harnessing the energy blasts from Payback leader Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles). Butcher and Homelander promised each other a scorched earth battle, and that’s exactly where we’re left at the end of the Season 3 finale. While we wait for Season 4 (which can’t come soon enough), here’s where The Seven and the Boys stand currently.
TV SERIES
Collider

What We Lost When We Lost 'Joe Pera Talks With You'

On Thursday, Joe Pera of the sublime Adult Swim series Joe Pera Talks With You shared that after a three-season run the show would now end. It was, quite simply, a devastating piece of news for the many who have been lucky enough to take in the poetic and humorous musings of Pera. For those unaware, he's a character with a calming and relaxing delivery who is overflowing with a sharp comedic wit that packs a whole lot of wisdom. In short episodes around eleven minutes, though occasionally going longer, he was able to create a show that was as soothing as it was strange as he spent his days roaming around Michigan's Upper Peninsula. It was as if Mr. Rogers had a nephew that, at first, began to follow in his footsteps, only to end up stumbling onto something that was oddly profound in his own way. As Pera said in one of the episodes midway through, "I got my home run and I got it on my own terms." His show was a hidden gem of not just Adult Swim but of television writ large, the type of odd experience that you would discover on a whim or at the recommendation of that one weird friend though you would never forget once you did. While his appearance is aggressively ordinary, Pera made something that was truly and brilliantly one-of-a-kind. To even try to compare it to anything feels impossible as, even when it played around with genre and poked fun at itself, it remains an enigmatic work all its own that felt like it was still evolving.
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

'Westworld' Season 4 Proves Maeve and Caleb Make a Great Duo

Editor's note: The below article contains spoilers for Westworld Season 4.If you’ve ever seen anything written by Jonathan Nolan, you know the man loves his time loops. Sometimes those are literal cycles (Interstellar, Memento) or thematic loops (The Prestige, The Dark Knight), but Nolan is a writer who likes to show the same thing over and over again in different contexts. This was part of the reason that the first season of Westworld was so entertaining. It’s a mystery box that actually pays off; Nolan seems to know how to do what J.J. Abrams never could. Unfortunately, Westworld struggled to maintain its “mystery box” hook in subsequent seasons. After a while, the plot became so convoluted and confusing that it felt like Nolan and Lisa Joy were just trying to purposefully keep everything as vague as possible. When every character can be revived, no one is clearly a human or a host, and everything is bound to be repeated, why should viewers invest in anything? Despite what the end of the first season suggested, Westworld may have never escaped the maze.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

