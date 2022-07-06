ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Missouri News Headlines Wednesday, July 6th, 2022

By Learfield News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri taxpayers could be in store for a tax cut beginning in January. Governor Mike Parson has vetoed a proposed tax rebate for some taxpayers and plans to instead call a special session sometime this year to have lawmakers work on reducing the income tax rate to...

Related
FOX2Now

Counties with the most college graduates in Missouri

The American philosopher and psychologist John Dewey once said, “Education is not preparation for life; education is life itself.” Dewey advocated for an educational paradigm called pragmatism, which stresses the importance of learning academic concepts by experiencing them firsthand, instead of through lecture and repetition in a classroom.
MISSOURI STATE
FOX4 News Kansas City

New law could lead to Missouri prison nurseries

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson recently signed a law that would allow nursery programs in Missouri correctional facilities. The new law, approved as Senate Bill 683, would allow the state to create nursery programs in prisons, which would give imprisoned mothers and chance to stay with their newborn child for up to 18 months post-delivery.
MISSOURI STATE
KICK AM 1530

House For Sale in Missouri Could Be Used For a Superhero Lair

There is so much uniqueness in this roundhouse for sale including this is the first time it's been on the market. I saw this on Zillow Gone Wild and I just had to share. This is a custom-built round steel home on the market for the first time located in the heart of St. Peters, Missouri this 6,714 square-foot home is more like a superhero lair. Floor after floor after floor, this home has so much room for a superhero to hide and have superhero meetings. The house is surrounded by three acres of wooded land to hide from villains and fans, a massive garage to park all the superhero cars, and maybe boats, and a home office with a private entrance so no one knows your secret identity. See. perfect for a superhero.
MISSOURI STATE
Sixty four percent of Missouri experiencing drought conditions

This week’s U.S. drought monitor map shows about one-fifth of Missouri is in a moderate drought. When areas are considered to be abnormally dry, as much as 64 percent of the state has been impacted by the lack of recent rainfall which is an increase from last week’s 61 percent of the state either in moderate drought or abnormally dry.
MISSOURI STATE
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Voter Registration Is Up In Missouri. There Is One Major Reason Why

This November, we will have the midterm elections. I have often thought that this could be the most voted on mid-term election in the history of our country. From local elections that affect us in Sedalia and our bordering towns, and our state as a whole. The right to vote, and having our voices heard, is something we all should take seriously. Especially with a senate seat being vacated by retiring Senator Roy Blunt.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Downgraded In Latest Drought Monitor Map

This week’s US Drought Monitor now shows about one-fifth of Missouri territory in moderate drought. The Drought Monitor is released each Thursday morning and includes rainfall collected through the previous Tuesday. Moderate drought is the first of four drought phases. Missouri’s drought territory increased by 12 points and is now realized in about 20 percent of Missouri. Much of Missouri’s new moderate drought territory came from pre-drought conditions being downgraded. Missouri’s pre-drought territory actually went down by about 9 percent. The map did show the first indication of severe drought in Howell, Oregon, and Ripley Counties in extreme southern Missouri. That area accounts for 2.37 percent of Missouri’s drought map. Missouri’s 65 percent of pre-drought or worse territory includes the southern two-thirds of the state. Most of the moderate and severe drought area is in the southern quarter of Missouri.
MISSOURI STATE
KSD 93.7 The Bull

This Is The Best Lake In Missouri

If your looking for a great place to spend a weekend away from home with family and friends, look no further than this popular seasonal attraction. Knowing the best lake to visit in Missouri is valuable Summer knowledge. Lakes are the perfect place for those who enjoy water sports or relaxing in the great outdoors. It is the best spot to adventure with a pet, shop at a marina, or relax in the middle of the water on a pontoon. Wether you prefer to float or ski, this place has it all.
MISSOURI STATE
KCTV 5

Iowa lake beach at which Missouri resident contracted rare brain infection closed for swimming

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An Iowa beach is temporarily closed for swimming as a precaution after a case of a rare brain infection was confirmed. The Iowa Department of Public Health confirmed that a Missouri resident swimming at the beach at Lake of Three Fires State Park contracted Naegleria fowleri, an ameba, commonly found in warm, freshwater, that can cause a rare life-threatening infection of the brain called primary amebic meningoencephalitis.
MISSOURI STATE
Planned Roadwork for Northwest Missouri, July 11-17

Route M – Resurfacing project from Route 48 to U.S. Route 169, near Union Star through July. Route U – Pothole patching at County Road 14, July 11. Route Y – Pothole patching at County Road 34, July 12. Route 48 – Pothole patching from the One...
ANDREW COUNTY, MO
Severe weather tore through northwest Missouri Thursday

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Severe weather moved through the area late last night and early this morning causing damage to a rural community. This damage was isolated to Rochester, Missouri and the surrounding area. Downed trees and branches were the majority of the damage. However, a few metal buildings and sheds...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
This Is Missouri's Best Hospital

Knowing the name and location of the highest-rated hospital in the entire state is valuable information to obtain. Information leading to the discovery of the best hospital in each state was compiled using data centered around affordability, patient income, care value, and equity. Each hospital received a state and national rank, and only one Missouri hospital scored the highest.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri’s K-12 Public Schools Will Soon Require its Workers to Complete Seizure Response Training

(MISSOURINET) – Missouri’s K-12 public schools will soon require its workers to complete seizure response training. Governor Parson has signed a healthcare bill into law that requires school nurses to have individualized health care plans to respond to these children. State Senator Doug Beck, a Democrat from St. Louis County, is the bill sponsor.
MISSOURI STATE
Amtrak resumes two daily round-trip trains in Missouri July 18

Amtrak is resuming two daily roundtrips across Missouri in less than two weeks. The rail line cut back to one daily round-trip in January in an effort to help the state stay within its budget. But starting July 18, the two daily trips between Kansas City and St. Louis will return.
MISSOURI STATE

