Vienna issues annual water-quality report

On July 4 at 2:33 a.m., officers were dispatched to Virginia Hospital Center for a report of an individual being treated for stab wounds. The victim told Arlington police that he was in an establishment in the 2200 block of Arlington Boulevard when he and another individual became engaged in a verbal dispute that escalated into a physical confrontation. During the incident, the suspect struck the victim with a bottle, police said.

ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA ・ 19 HOURS AGO