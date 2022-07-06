Vienna issues annual water-quality report

“Better than ever” is how officials describe the upcoming 2022 Fairfax County 4-H Fair and Carnival, which will run Aug. 4-7 at Frying Pan Park in the Herndon area. “You and your friends and family can enjoy carnival rides, games and food trucks on the farm, learn about the Fairfax County 4-H youth-development program and more,” officials said.
News of crime and punishment across Fairfax County. VIENNA POLICE ARREST ARMED-ROBBERY SUSPECTS: A Vienna resident on April 9 reported an armed robbery in the 300 block of Cabin Road, S.E. According to the victim, he was robbed at gunpoint and the unknown suspects fled the area immediately after the robbery, Vienna police said.
The Arlington County government’s Forestry and Natural Resources Commission says some specific staff claims of the positive outcomes of the county government’s proposed Missing Middle housing/zoning changes are “inflated and disingenuous,” while the negative implications are being minimized in a rush to push the proposal through.
Officials with the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) have announced the planned timetable for major disruptions to travel on the Blue and Yellow lines south of Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport later this year. From Sept. 10 to Oct. 22, service at the stations south of the airport is...
A local resident was walking eastbound on George Street, S.W., toward Cottage Street, S.W., on July 1 at 10:05 p.m. when a woman in a sport-utility vehicle began driving too close to him and his family, Vienna police said. The man told police that after the driver ignored his requests...
News that was making news in years gone by. •• A fire in a super-secret part of the Pentagon caused $30 million in damage and sent 35 firefighters to the hospital. •• The State Milk Commission may decide it no longer needs to regulate milk prices in Northern Virginia.
As standalone words, “missing” and “middle” are fine and dandy. But put them together and, look out, Fairfax residents!. Over in neighboring Arlington County – we pay attention so Fairfax residents don’t have to – the entire community seems in an uproar over what will be, if enacted, the most major change to residential-zoning policy ever.
A long commute to and from Anne Arundel County, Md., has prompted Cornelius Young to give up his post as music director for the Vienna Community Band, but he leaves with good memories of the group and the town. Young, who has been with the band since October 2014, decided...
The citizenry of the United States increased by more than a dozen on July 2, as Vienna hosted its first-ever naturalization ceremony. The event, presided over by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, was part of a Liberty Amendments Month mini-fest celebrating the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. “I’m so...
A local resident told Vienna police that as he was driving northbound on Nutley Street, S.W., and approaching Courthouse Road, S.W., on July 3 at 6:35 p.m. he observed another vehicle approaching from behind at high speed. After both vehicles stopped for the red traffic light, the complainant yelled at...
A resident living in the 1200 block of Cottage Street, S.W., told Vienna police that, on July 4 at 12:02 a.m., a person dressed as a ghost and wearing sunglasses was standing right outside her bedroom window for approximately five minutes. Once the resident saw the peeping tom, she ran...
The Arlington County Board has received praise from the American Jewish Committee (AJC) for adopting the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) Working Definition of Antisemitism. Board members passed a resolution in support of the language in June. “Hatred against Jews is a growing problem nationally and in states like Virginia,”...
On July 2 at 10 p.m., two men became involved in a verbal dispute in the 4200 block of 2nd Road North which escalated when one of the combatants allegedly struck the other with a glass bottle, Arlington police said. The suspect fled the scene prior to the arrival of...
On July 4 at 2:33 a.m., officers were dispatched to Virginia Hospital Center for a report of an individual being treated for stab wounds. The victim told Arlington police that he was in an establishment in the 2200 block of Arlington Boulevard when he and another individual became engaged in a verbal dispute that escalated into a physical confrontation. During the incident, the suspect struck the victim with a bottle, police said.
Maybe we’re all just getting old, gray and crabby, but when we speak with some of those who have given a lifetime of service (or significant portion therein) to Arlington Democratic politics, they tend to bemoan the current state of affairs, largely on the County Board. ’Tis true: Current...
On July 1 at 8:01 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of North Kennebec Street in Arlington after a verbal altercation between two individuals escalated into a physical confrontation. According to police, one of the combatants allegedly struck the other multiple times, then grabbed a glass object and...
Ajay Vinzé, the new dean of George Mason University’s School of Business, has a motto with wide-reaching implications: “Everything is business.”. While serving in his previous job as dean of the University of Missouri’s Trulaske College of Business, Vinzé toured the state, asked a farmer what he did and received a typical, laconic Midwestern response: “I’m a farmer.”
55+ programs are held indoors at 55+ Centers unless otherwise noted. A 55+ membership (starting at a $20 annual fee) is required to participate. For information, go to registration.arlingtonva.us or call (703) 228-4747. WORKSHOP FOCUSES ON MEDICARE ENROLLMENT: An online presentation about Medicare enrollment, presented by Margo Steinlage of Steinlage...
On July 1 at 11:35 a.m., an individual entered a business in the 1200 block of South Hayes Street when he became engaged in a verbal dispute with employees, Arlington police said. During the incident, the suspect reached into his bag, brandished a firearm and made threatening statements, police said,...
One area’s loss became another’s big gain in recent days when Arlington County was added as an emergency replacement site for this month’s American Legion state-baseball tournament. The eight-team competition, which will include local District 17’s Arlington Post 139 as the host team, will take place July...
