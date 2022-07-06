ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CHAOS: Fireworks, Guns Caught On Video During Wild 4th Of July In Minneapolis [VIDEO]

By Dave Overlund
The Fourth of July was a dangerous time to be in Minneapolis with several people shot and a fireworks war that apparently lasted 'hours' without police response, according to Twitter users. WARNING: STRONG LANGUAGE IN VIDEO. When I was a kid I remember a bunch of teenagers running through...

Hammer Powder
3d ago

The city council, all, are destroying Minneapolis. They should be behind bars as accomplishes to murder, car jackings and the destruction of our police force.

