Avis is full of energy, and looking for a new yard to run around in. The two-year-old female hound mix is up for adoption with the Animal Welfare League of Alexandria. “Avis gets so excited when she sees her human friends that she can’t stop her tail from wagging,” AWLA spokesperson Gina Hardter said. “Avis thinks anywhere is appropriate for snuggling, from the yard to her bed.”

ALEXANDRIA, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO