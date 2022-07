Over the years, Alabama has become one of the best programs in the country for recruiting and developing players. The lowest recruiting class that Alabama landed since Nick Saban became the head coach was in 2007 when he brought in the No. 12 overall class according to 247Sports’ recruiting rankings. Most programs would be ecstatic with a recruiting class that finishes just outside the top 10, but not Alabama.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO