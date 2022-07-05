Alexis Mabille Haute Couture Fall 2022

Gavin Casalegno stormed into many hearts thanks to his charming portrayal of the younger Fisher brother, Jeremiah, in "The Summer I Turned Pretty." While in the teen romance series, Casalegno is in the throes of a complicated love triangle, in real life, his love life is the stuff of a fairytale. The 22-year-old actor has been in a long-time relationship with model, dancer, and TikToker, Larsen Thompson, who's also set to take the small screen by storm in Mike Flanagan's forthcoming horror offering "The Midnight Club." The adorable lovebirds have been going strong for over six years now and have gone through the formative years of their lives together — sweet sixteen, prom night, graduation, you name it!

