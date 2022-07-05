ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexis Mabille Haute Couture Fall 2022

By Alex Wynne
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDita Von Teese, among the front-row guests at Alexis Mabille, obviously got the memo. The designer offered up a collection for the unabashed diva, his inspiration a quote from an interview with Aretha Franklin: “Do you think I’m a diva? Then I am a diva, OK.”. With...

Zoe Saldana made her appearance at the Dior couture show a family affair. On Monday, the actress attended the French luxury fashion house’s fall 2022 couture show in Paris with her relative Eli Saldana. She wore a bohemian chic-inspired look, which was a white tank paired with a fringe vest with a black collar, an oversized black belt with gold metal detailing and a white embroidered maxi floral skirt.
There’s a certain understated ease and simplicity we’ve come to expect from Fendi’s couture collections since Kim Jones took the helm as artistic director of couture in 2020. After all, it’s one of the few labels that manages to offer rich heritage and craftsmanship while still maintaining that insider feel. Supple leathers, suedes, and sequins in a gentle palette of earth tones can easily make clothing that takes up to 600 hours to create feel low-key, but still mesmerizing.
WWD

Hulu’s ‘Victoria’s Secret: Angels and Demons’ Explores Relationship Between Fashion, Power and Influence

Click here to read the full article. Victoria’s Secret’s downfall and subsequent transformation have been well-documented by a number of media outlets over the last few years.  Matt Tyrnauer’s much-anticipated docuseries titled “Victoria’s Secret: Angels and Demons” — which premieres July 14 on Hulu — is no different, chronicling, among other things, the “mysterious relationship” between former parent company L Brands founder Leslie H. Wexner and financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein; Victoria’s Secret’s corporate culture, and the forces that allowed the retailer to carve out such a large slice of the U.S. lingerie market (and then proceed to lose...
TV & VIDEOS
Hypebae

Acne Studios Explores Intimacy and Sexuality in Musubi Bag Campaign

Acne Studios has enlisted American artist Talia Chetrit to spotlight its signature Musubi Bag in a new campaign. The visuals capture the handbag on the bodies of male dancers. A continuation of Chetrit’s work frequently exploring themes of sexuality and intimacy, the series highlights the Musubi, which the artist believes to resemble yet contrast the male nude at the same time. The brand’s creative director Jonny Johansson spoke of the project: “I have long admired the work of Talia Chetrit because she treats everything in a singular, very personal way. This project was her idea entirely — we just sent her some bags to photograph as she wished.”
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Paris Hilton Gives Little Black Dress Glam Twists in Embellished Heels for ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ With Chelsea Handler

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Paris Hilton looked gorgeous and glamorous while arriving at “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” in Los Angeles on Wednesday. The multi-hypenate superstar joined guest-host Chelsea Handler to chat about married life, her DJ career and turning down President Joe Biden to attend Britney Spears’ wedding to Sam Asghari. Hilton explained that President Biden had asked to her to DJ at the Summits of America dinner, but she denied his request to watch her friend say,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Olivier Rousteing Brought 200 Sketches to Jean Paul Gaultier

Click here to read the full article. Jean Paul Gaultier gave Olivier Rousteing only one nugget of advice for his one-off couture collection at the house of Gaultier: “Just be yourself.” It’s a profound statement from a French fashion legend synonymous with unfettered self-expression — and foreshadowed a process of discovery for Rousteing, who has spent most of his fashion career at Balmain, which he has overhauled and energized in his image.More from WWDStéphane Rolland Couture Fall 2022They Are Wearing: Paris Couture Week Fall 2022Alexis Mabille Couture Fall 2022 “This collaboration helped me to understand who I am without Balmain,” Rousteing mused...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
POPSUGAR

Relive Gavin Casalegno and Larsen Thompson's Storybook Romance

Gavin Casalegno stormed into many hearts thanks to his charming portrayal of the younger Fisher brother, Jeremiah, in "The Summer I Turned Pretty." While in the teen romance series, Casalegno is in the throes of a complicated love triangle, in real life, his love life is the stuff of a fairytale. The 22-year-old actor has been in a long-time relationship with model, dancer, and TikToker, Larsen Thompson, who's also set to take the small screen by storm in Mike Flanagan's forthcoming horror offering "The Midnight Club." The adorable lovebirds have been going strong for over six years now and have gone through the formative years of their lives together — sweet sixteen, prom night, graduation, you name it!
CELEBRITIES
WWD

Fendi Couture Fall 2022

Kim Jones, a rabid book collector who often bases collections on his literary heroes, chose to write his own narrative for the latest Fendi couture. “A tale of three cities — Kyoto, Rome and Paris — and a conversation between them,” he said during a preview, mentioning, for example, the French mania for all things Japanese that took hold in the ’20s.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

