The best way to play games is by completely immersing yourself in them. But the experience can be limited when you are stuck in a windowed mode. With a taskbar or blacked borders on the screen, it cannot be the same experience as that of a full-screen mode. To play a game on full screen, you have various methods under your display. You can use shortcut keys, change the display scale, change the in-game display settings, and many more.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO