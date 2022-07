DJ Khaled is getting ready to embark on the rollout for his forthcoming 13th studio album, God Did, but first, he wants to remind fans how he got to this point. On Wednesday (July 6), the Miami, Florida native took to his Instagram with a video celebrating his work throughout his 20-plus year career. People have criticized Khaled for not being a real DJ, artist or producer, but the We The Best boss made it loud and clear he’s no fluke with some help from some of his closest collaborators including Rick Ross, Future, Diddy and Drake.

