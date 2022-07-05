Pullen Amusements NEW Summer Attraction

Join us at Pullen Park this summer for our newest attraction, the Raleigh Water Works Balloon Blast!

Enter one of our bases with your family and use the launcher to aim at the net above your opponents, trying to soak them with an icy burst of water.

Be on the lookout as your opponents will also have a mountain of balloons to fling back in your direction!

This experience is best suited for children ages 6+.

This attraction will be open most days until mid-August and then weekends into the fall.

Cost: 2 tickets per player

Age: Best experienced by children 6+