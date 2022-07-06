ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenbrier County, WV

Greenbrier County Courthouse Transactions 7-6-22

By WV Daily News
Marriages

Lloyd Isaac Hamrick Jr. to Marissa Nicole Warden
Clint Mathew Brashear Jr. to Kayla Nicole Tincher
Joel Herman Hall to Dorothy Evelaine Nance

Fiduciaries

William T. Farren named executor of the estate of Anna Virginia Farren
Stewart K. Farley named administrator of the estate of Daniel Dale Pearson Jr.
Cheryl H. Clark named executrix of the estate of Jacob Wilbur Hilton Jr.
Parker G. Thompson named executor of the estate of John Hugh Deaver
Abbigail Baer named executrix of the estate of Ruth Ann Hagy
Olivia A. Steele named executrix of the estate of Frank David Spencer
Tobie Jacobs and David Ross named co-executors of the estate of Sarah Frances Christian

Land Transfers

Gary Allen Weikle Sr. and Sharon F. Weikle to Belle & Beau Co., 21,514 sq. ft., Ronceverte Corp.
Greg S. Scott to Gregory E. Waugh, lot 40, Church St., White Sulphur Corp.
DNA Holdings LLC to Richard Lee Nugen II and Kara Jo Nugen, lots 12 A and 12 B of Pinnacle Subdivision, Lewisburg District
Brooke C. King to Brad L. Ball Jr. and Carmen M. Ball, lot no. 27, Echols Acres, Addition 3, Lewisburg District
Kimberly D. Withrow, Daniel A. Deem, et al., to Roger Deem, 0.96 acre, Fort Spring District
Kimberly D. Withrow, Daniel A. Deem, et al., to Charles W. Deem, 1.05 acres, Fort Spring District
Kimberly D. Withrow, Daniel A. Deem, et al., to Daniel Deem, 2 parcels, Fort Spring District
Kimberly D. Withrow, Daniel A. Deem, et al., to Kimberly D. Withrow and Daniel A. Deem, 1/5 acre, Ronceverte Corp.
Debbie Loomis, Ricky Snedegar et al., to Layton C. Boone, 1.63 acres, Lewisburg District
Eric T. White and Gregory White, co-executors of the estate of Betty Morrison to Debbie Harris, Timmy White, et al., 3 acres, Irish Corner District
Bruce Bowling and Barbara C. Bowling to James F. Tuckwiller and Anne Bowling Tuckwiller, lots 139 and 140, White Sulphur Corp.
Shawn Wykle and Shannon Wykle to Dreama Gail Wykle, 0.63 acre, Frankford District
Asil J. Ingram to Karen S. Hern and James Kent Hern, 30.024 acres, Boone Mountain, Frankford District
Laura H. Loudermilk to Maureen Luise Longanacre, Lot 1, Montvue Subdivision, Lewisburg Corp.
Cameron Robert Simmons to Thomas Ray Simmons and Annette Sue Simmons, 3.9 acres, Frankford District
Angela Marie Dotson Hill to Myron C. Vaughan and Jennifer B. Vaughan, 7.29 acres and 2 acres, Lewisburg District
Gary D. Green Family Trust to GM Property Holdings LLC, Lot/Unit 3, Howard’s Creek Phase One Neighborhood, White Sulphur District
John V.E. Hardy Jr. as successor trustee of the Margaret S. Hardy Trust and John V.E. Hardy Jr. as personal representative of the estate of John V.E. Hardy to John V.E. Hardy Jr., lot 350 Creekside, White Sulphur District
United Bank, a Virginia Banking Corporation, to Edward Klopfer, Lot/Unit10, Traveller’s Hill, White Sulphur District
Kathleen J. Shiflett by Lora Lynn Price, her attorney-in-fact, to Johnson and Johnson Investments LLC, ½ Lot 138 and Lot 137, Ronceverte Corp.
Arlene VanNatter to Kristen R. Ventress, 7.75 acres, Blue Sulphur District
Jeffrey K. Bennett to Matthew Thomas and Elizabeth Thomas, 3.2 acres and 6.7 acres, Lewisburg District
Lewis Lands LLC to Pamela Lewis and Megan Lewis Kirkham, 171 acres, Falling Springs District
Lewis Lands LLC to Justin S. Lewis, three tracts, Falling Springs District
Adam Whanger to Sheldon Bowyer, 2.567 acres, Alderson Corp.
Valerie Freeman, sole devisee under the last will and testament of Crystal Gomez, to David B. Wigglesworth and Pamela L. Wigglesworth, several lots, Thurmond Addition, Alderson Corp.
Brian Towle Reymiller to Brent J. Windon and Anna L. Smead, .933 acre, Lewisburg District
Sportsman Tavern LLC to Ronceverte Properties LLC, .05 acre, Ronceverte Corp.
Amy T. Brown and Gregory Alan Pence to Tanner Richmond, lots 6 and 7, Shaw-Mi-Del-Eca Village, White Sulphur District
Terrah Johnston to Patrick Stuart Clendenen, lots 34 and 35, Griffith Addition, White Sulphur Corp.
Clifford T. Lee to Clifford Taylor Lee II and Melissa Martin Lee, lot 40, Huddleston Hills, White Sulphur Corp.

Lootpress

One Winding Gulf resident recalls early romance

It’s the early 1950’s in Raleigh County, where times are good and work is plentiful. If you’re a coal miner. “People took baths and dressed up in their Sunday best at nighttime after they got their first TV set,” recalls a local retired miner, “because they felt that if they could see the people on the TV screen, those folks could see them too.”
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

Man charged with murder in Pocahontas County shooting

MARLINTON, W.Va. — A man has been charged after he confessed that he fatally shot a woman in Pocahontas County. On July 3, troopers with the Pocahontas detachment of the West Virginia State Police were dispatched to the Locust Hill area of Marlinton for a dead on arrival (DOA), according to a criminal complaint. When […]
POCAHONTAS COUNTY, WV
