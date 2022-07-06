Capito Tours CityNet to Discuss Broadband Operations, Deployment

CHARLESTON W.Va. (WVDN) – U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) visited CityNet’s Charleston facility and data center for a tour and discussion with company leadership and employees.

“CityNet is an example of a West Virginia company that is leading the way on a critical issue like broadband,” Senator Capito said. “As we bring dollars into our state for broadband deployment through the bipartisan infrastructure law, we want to make sure our local internet service providers have the tools and support they need to deliver high-speed internet access, especially in hard-to-serve areas. It was great to catch up with Jim Martin and Chris Morris today, meet with employees, and see how their operations are helping connect communities across West Virginia.”

Based in Bridgeport, W.Va., CityNet provides advanced network communications and technology solutions for consumers, businesses, enterprise organizations, and wholesale customers in West Virginia. They currently have approximately $150 million in broadband projects underway.

U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.)

tours CityNet’s facilities in Charleston, W.Va. on Thursday, June 30, 2022.

