ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

Capito Tours CityNet to Discuss Broadband Operations, Deployment

By WV Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03PKIL_0gWGJj3100

CHARLESTON W.Va. (WVDN) – U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) visited CityNet’s Charleston facility and data center for a tour and discussion with company leadership and employees.

“CityNet is an example of a West Virginia company that is leading the way on a critical issue like broadband,” Senator Capito said. “As we bring dollars into our state for broadband deployment through the bipartisan infrastructure law, we want to make sure our local internet service providers have the tools and support they need to deliver high-speed internet access, especially in hard-to-serve areas. It was great to catch up with Jim Martin and Chris Morris today, meet with employees, and see how their operations are helping connect communities across West Virginia.”

Based in Bridgeport, W.Va., CityNet provides advanced network communications and technology solutions for consumers, businesses, enterprise organizations, and wholesale customers in West Virginia. They currently have approximately $150 million in broadband projects underway.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18oRUv_0gWGJj3100
U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.)

tours CityNet’s facilities in Charleston, W.Va. on Thursday, June 30, 2022.

The post Capito Tours CityNet to Discuss Broadband Operations, Deployment appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charleston, WV
City
Bridgeport, WV
State
West Virginia State
Charleston, WV
Government
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Morris
Person
Shelley Moore Capito
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The West Virginia Daily News

The West Virginia Daily News

Lewisburg, WV
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
342K+
Views
ABOUT

West Virginia Daily News has been serving communities in southeastern West Virginia since 1852.

 https://wvdn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy