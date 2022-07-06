Ben & Jerry's sues Unilever to block sale of Israeli business

BANGKOK (AP) — The Biden administration moved Sunday to strengthen ties with key Southeast Asian ally Thailand as it pressed ahead with efforts to counter China’s relentless push for influence in the region. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken signed two cooperation agreements with his Thai counterpart, pledging to expand strategic cooperation and improve the resilience of supply chains. Although modest, the deals fit into the administration’s broader strategy for the Indo-Pacific, which is aimed at blunting China’s increasing assertiveness and offering alternatives to Beijing-sponsored development that many U.S. officials regard as a trap for smaller, poorer nations. Blinken did not mention China by name in his comments with Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha or Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai but after signing the deals said the U.S. and Thailand “share the same goal of a free, open, interconnected prosperous, resilient and secure Indo-Pacific.”

