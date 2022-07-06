Former Netflix star Jerry Harris from Naperville gets 12 years in prison for child pornography case

Jerry Harris, former start of the Netflix show "Cheer," was sentenced to over a decade in prison Wednesday on federal child pornography and sexual exploitation charges.

Harris was sentenced to 144 months, or 12 years, in prison with supervised release possible after eight years. He must also register as a sex offender for life.

Restitution is still being determined.

Harris is from Naperville. He pleaded guilty to the charges in February.

Prosecutors asked for a 15 year-prison sentence. The defense asked for six.

Harris was arrested in September of 2020.

Federal prosecutors said Harris assaulted, harassed, and groomed boys in his cheerleading circle, asking them to provide sexually explicit pictures, and even paying one boy to produce child pornography. Prosecutors said Harris continued sexual misconduct after learning about the FBI investigation.