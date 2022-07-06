Add new comment

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the article5 Lowest Cost-To-Own SUVs - Subaru Forester, Outback, Ascent Are Among The Best. How much does owning the 2022 Subaru Forester, Outback, and Ascent vehicles cost? Kelley Blue Book says they are among the five lowest cost-to-own new SUVs. Are Subaru all-wheel-drive vehicles expensive to own? According to Kelley...

The 20 Most American-Made Cars Under $30,000 - Subaru Outback Ranks 17th

What are the most affordable American-made cars under $30,000? Subaru’s top-selling 2022 Outback is now number seventeenth. Check out the complete list here. How American is the 2023 Subaru Outback? Out of 95 models listed by cars.com made at a U.S. assembly plant, the list has the 2022 Subaru Outback midsize SUV ranked at number 75. The Outback is manufactured at the Subaru of Indiana Automotive (SIA) plant and has around 45 percent U.S. content.
The 2023 Subaru Forester - Pricing And What’s Not Coming

When will Subaru offer the 2023 Forester to customers in North America? See why you don’t want to wait for the 2023 Forester model change. Subaru of America will announce the 2023 Forester compact SUV model change soon, but what can customers in the U.S. expect when it arrives? The 2022 Forester received a refresh, and Subaru won’t likely make any upgrades or changes to the 2023 models.
2022 Ford F-150 Hybrid Review

Ford’s F-150 pickup has been the best-selling vehicle in the US for almost half a century, and the upcoming all-electric Lightning addition to the lineup might just clear the way for truck-loving Americans to adopt electric vehicles (EVs) en masse. Until then, the first-ever 2022 Ford F-150 Hybrid ($60,545 as tested) is a worthy alternative that delivers plenty of power. And, aside from the fuel savings the hybrid drivetrain offers, it can provide electricity for tools and various appliances on the go via cargo bed outlets. It’s also the first full-size pickup that supports over-the-air software updates. So while we look forward to testing the Lightning, the F-150 Hybrid is a promising start.
Wheel Bearing Maintenance and Repair to Last the Lifetime of Your Car

Here’s some handy advice that explains everything you need to know about how you can make your wheel bearings last as long as possible with this classic wheel bearing and maintenance show and tell on what to do and what not to do when it comes to your car’s wheel bearing health.
Quality Changes in Recently-Made Tesla Model 3: The 2019 Model 3 vs 2022

It looks like recently-made Tesla Model 3s have much improved NVH & interior quality. Twitter user Green Power says his Model 3 (06/2022) has few unexpected differences from my previous Model 3 (03/2019):. + The new 2022 Tesla Model 3 is much quieter on any surface + Door slamming noise...
Elon Musk Reveals More Details About the Tesla Robovan

Elon Musk Tweeted about the Tesla Robovan today saying that it could be a highly configurable vehicle for people and for cargo. What else do we know about the Tesla Robovan?. Elon Musk Reveals More Details About the Tesla Robovan. Elon Musk Tweeted today about the Tesla Robovan and that...
The Truth About the Tesla Model Y After 40,000 Miles

There is an owner of a 2020 Tesla Model Y who shares how much of a good job Tesla has done with their vehicles and his experience on road trips and what service was required after 40,000 miles. The Truth About the Tesla Model Y After 40,000 Miles. There is...
Kia Electrified Vehicle Sales Through June 2022 Show Continued Growth

Kia’s U.S. vehicle sales trends for the month of June and for the first half of 2022 haven’t changed that much from the previous months and quarters for 2022. Their electrified vehicle sales, which include hybrid (HEV), plug-in hybrid (PHEV), and electric (EV) vehicles, are up significantly year-over-year, while their overall vehicle sales have slumped.
Jeep Offering Special 2023 Freedom Wranglers and Gladiators to Honor Military

The special editions honor the U.S Military. Jeep was just voted America's Most Patriotic Brand for 20th year in a row. Jeep’s connection to the U.S. military goes back to 1941. The brand traces its roots to meeting the needs of service people. Jeep once again is honoring that relationship with a new Limited-Edition Freedom package designed for the 2023 Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator.
