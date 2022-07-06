Add new comment

Ford’s F-150 pickup has been the best-selling vehicle in the US for almost half a century, and the upcoming all-electric Lightning addition to the lineup might just clear the way for truck-loving Americans to adopt electric vehicles (EVs) en masse. Until then, the first-ever 2022 Ford F-150 Hybrid ($60,545 as tested) is a worthy alternative that delivers plenty of power. And, aside from the fuel savings the hybrid drivetrain offers, it can provide electricity for tools and various appliances on the go via cargo bed outlets. It’s also the first full-size pickup that supports over-the-air software updates. So while we look forward to testing the Lightning, the F-150 Hybrid is a promising start.

CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO